Fourteen and a half minutes into Saturday's Class 6 quarterfinal boys lacrosse game at Colonial Forge, veteran netkeeper Anthony Merida registered his 10th save of the contest.
While it was a typical strong effort by the Eagles' senior, it also underscored the daunting task the Colonial Forge defense faced in trying to shutdown South County's high-octane offense. The Stallions parlayed a 49–8 shot advantage to advance a 14–3 winner.
"First-time ground balls really hurt us," said Phil Fant, who told his players and coaching staff that he was resigning as the Eagles head coach afterwards. "We made the stops that we needed, but we couldn't clear the ball out of our defensive zone.
"That's was the biggest thing that hurt us: we gave them multiple possessions each time," he concluded.
Six of Merida's 24 saves came in the first quarter, helping the Eagles to battle the Stallions to a 2–2 tie. Grant Roberts' first of five goals came 13 seconds into the second quarter and the team from Lorton was ahead to stay.
"We tend to start slowly and let in a couple of goals," Roberts said. "We started the season off slow, but he [first-year coach Matt Heller] didn't give up on us. [He] pushed us to go the rest of the season."
The Stallions (13–9–2) will play at James Madison in a semifinal game either Tuesday or Wednesday. Saturday's final will be played at Deep Run High School in Glen Allen. The Eagles conclude the season with a 15–5 mark.
After falling 20–10 to South County in last year's state semifinal round, Fant saw this season's version of Stallions as a more balanced team. Nine players figured in their scoring (goals or assists), including Shawn Buonerba with two goals and two assists, Dominic DiBenedetto with two goals and one assist, and Jackson Phillips with three assists.
For Forge, Daniel Merida had two goals and an assist, Sam Duggan netted one goal and Tyler Howard totaled two assists. Anthony Merida and Howard will be united again next fall as members of the Virginia Military Institute men's team.
"When you have a great team like South County, you have to respect them," Anthony Merida said. "I give a shot to all my defenders. They played their butts off all game long."
A few seasons back, Fant promised Anthony Merida and Howard that he would stick around until the pair graduated.
Fant indicated humidity played a factor in the final outcome.
"We came out strong," he said. "We didn't get it going offensively. All comes back to fundamentals: the ability to pass and catch. We kept putting the ball on the ground at the worse time, giving them more and more opportunities."
GIRLS CLASS 6
QUARTERFINAL
Yorktown 12,
Colonial Forge 6
Region D teams flexed their muscles this weekend: champion Langley and ruuner-up James Madison advanced on Friday and the third-place Yorktown Patriots did the same Saturday to end Colonial Forge's dream season at 19–2, snapping the Eagles' 11-game winning streak.
"We had goals: winning district and regional titles and being competitive at the state level," said Eagles' coach Nate Medic. "[Last year] we were down by about 10 goals five minutes into the game with Madison. [By] preaching effort, hustle, heart, [we're showing] Virginia [that we are] an emerging area.
"And I thought our girls played a very good game. ... The chips didn't fall where we wanted and we made some mistakes today, but we're still a young program," Medic reflected. He cited a 13–7 deficit in faceoffs as a critical factor in the final outcome.
Kate Burke paced Yorktown (13–6) with five goals. Jackie Kabiri added a pair of goals, while Ellie Dorsey had a goal and three assists.
"We started strong, so I was hoping we could fight through it [the heat], but Colonial Forge gave us a good fight and we had to work hard to get our goals in the end," Burke said. The Patriots face James Madison next, a team they lost to early in the season.
The Eagles overcame a 2–0 deficit and trailed 5–2 at halftime. A critical save by Patriots' goalie Olivia Klein on Mary Ellen Schuster free-position attempt denied Colonial Forge a chance to cut the margin to two goals with three minutes remaining. Yorktown added three goals in the final 90 seconds of play.
Both Kailey Clasen and Maggie Hatton scored two goals for Forge, and Emily Ponce and Kadence Stanton had one each.
Outshot 25–18, the Eagles kept the game close a good portion of the way thanks to the solid play of goalie Melanie Rodgers, who recorded 10 saves.
"This has been one of the greatest years at Forge, and greatest statistically as well," said the Rowan University-bound Rodgers. "And it's going to keep getting better from here on out."