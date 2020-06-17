In a telephone interview Tuesday night, North Stafford rising senior football standout Shawn Asbury said he would likely make an oral commitment in the fall because of the impact COVID-19 has had in slowing down the recruiting process.
That all changed on Wednesday afternoon when Asbury received a scholarship offer from Virginia Tech.
The all-Region 5D defensive back quickly changed his tune and said “most definitely” the offer from the Hokies will speed up his timetable.
“That definitely made me think about a lot of stuff,” Asbury said. “I don’t know yet. That’s definitely a big one. That’s definitely a school I’m interested in.”
Asbury, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound safety, is rated a three-star prospect by 247sports.com. The website lists 19 scholarship offers for Asbury, including “Power Five” conference programs Pittsburgh and Kansas in addition to Virginia Tech.
Asbury said a lot more schools have shown interest but were hesitant to extend an offer because of the lack of in-person contact. He was overjoyed at the Tech news, saying “just by it being home and all that, it’s definitely a great feeling to think about.”
Asbury has met with the Hokies, Pittsburgh, James Madison and Georgia State using Zoom virtual conferencing. He’s gone on a virtual visit with Connecticut and has one set up with Kent State later this week.
“I’m focused on which schools really care about me,” Asbury said. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s Power Five, FCS or anything else.”
MONARCHS OFFER GRANT
Old Dominion is the latest program to offer a scholarship to Riverbend rising senior two-way lineman Skyler Grant.
Grant’s offers range from FBS ODU and Buffalo to FCS Campbell (N.C.) and St. Francis (Pa.) and Division II Virginia-Wise. Grant said he’s expecting to orally commit in the fall.
“I would say during the pandemic my recruitment has been going really well,” Grant said.
Grant was a first-team All-Area selection on the defensive line last fall and he’s anticipating an even bigger senior campaign. He said he’d be content choosing from among the five scholarship offers he holds, but he’s also expecting more overtures.
“I would feel comfortable if this was all I had but there are more coaches that I’m talking to,” Grant said. “So I feel like there are going to be more that are coming.”
WARRIORS HONORED
The St. Michael football team was recently honored with a resolution by the Virginia General Assembly. The Warriors were recognized for capturing the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state championship last fall with a 22–18 victory over three-time defending state champion Roanoke Catholic.
The resolution mentioned that it was St. Michael’s first state title in any sport and that the school had the smallest enrollment in its division. It recognized that the Warriors had just 14 players, most of whom played entire contests and “showed incredible grit on their march to a 10–1 record.”
The resolution also mentions the dramatic fashion in which the Warriors secured the title as quarterback Jalen Smith connected with wide receiver Chase Wormley on a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining.
THOMAS PICKS MANSFIELD
Former Brooke Point basketball standout Jason Thomas will continue his career at Division II Mansfield (Pa.) University. Thomas, a 6-foot-3 guard, graduated from Brooke Point in 2019. As a senior at Brooke Point, Thomas was a second-team all-Commonwealth District selection.
