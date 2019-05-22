After a year at a postgraduate program, former Caroline basketball standout David Ware will add a bit more seasoning before moving on to a four-year college.
Ware has signed a national letter of intent with Moberly (Mo.) Area Community College, a junior college program that has sent 270 players to four-year institutions.
The Greyhounds were 28-7 last year and former star point guard Alonzo Verge signed with Arizona State.
Ware said Moberly recruited him out of high school before he decided to attend Fork Union Military Academy for a year.
“”They’ve sent off a lot of guys that have gone on to excel at the high major level,” Ware said. “Throughout my recruiting process, the whole time I felt like I wanted to go to a junior college … I want to come in [to a four-year program] ready to go. Colleges at that level aren’t looking to develop you while you’re there. They’re looking for you to come in developed.”
Ware, a 6-foot-4 guard, was The Free Lance-Star player of the year after his senior season at Caroline. He went on to FUMA where he averaged double-figures in scoring and was one of the Blue Devils’ leading rebounders.
Ware said FUMA prepared him for life away from home and his upcoming trek to the Midwest. He said he also learned more discipline and patience.
“It’s opened my eyes to realize ‘Take the process slow and really trust the process rather than jumping into something you’ll regret,’” Ware said.
Ware said he strongly considered Troy University and Morgan State. The latter had a coaching change that deterred him as head coach Todd Bozeman’s contract wasn’t renewed after 13 years.
“I still had that opportunity on the table, but it’s not worth taking if the coaching staff is not there,” Ware said.
WADDY GETS HONOR
Spotsylvania junior Cole Waddy has received an athlete of the month award from high school sports website MaxPreps and the United States Marine Corps.
On Monday, Waddy was presented the Semper Fidelis High School Athlete of the Month Award for May. Waddy plays football, wrestles and is on the track and field team at Spotsylvania.
He’s also in JROTC, holds a 3.97 GPA and volunteers at a Fredericksburg area nursing facility.
“MaxPreps congratulates Cole Waddy on being named High School Athlete of the Month,” said Andy Beal, Founder and President of MaxPreps. “High school sports are designed to build character, foster teamwork and drive a competitive spirit in our nation’s young people.”
Beal added that the award is for a combination of athletics and citizenship. Waddy was presented a letterman jacket and trophy by the Marine Corps during a ceremony at school on Monday. He’ll also receive a free trip to the four-day Battles Won Academy in Washington in July.
“Cole has battled some things that really show you the character he has and his ability to compete and persevere,” Spotsylvania Principal Amanda Hester said. “He’s a great student who couldn’t be more deserving of this award.”
WADAS ON THE RUN
After earning all-Region 4B in the 200 meters and the 400 on Tuesday, Courtland senior track and field standout Zachary Wadas is hoping for a stellar performance at the Class 4 state track and field meet next weekend.
Once his high school career is completed, Wadas is prepared to move on to East Carolina. He joins teammate Robert Gunia (Coastal Carolina) as Courtland future Division I runners.
“As soon as I got in contact with the coach and got down to campus I fell in love with ECU,” Wadas said. “I was really glad to commit … I had a really strong bond instantly with the coach and the campus. Everything about the team, the guys, I fell in love with.”
PANTHERS MOVING ON
Several Massaponax athletes are moving on to the next level.
Matt White (football) is headed to Ferrum. Soccer standouts Gadsoni Abel and Matthew Goldberg will compete for Mary Washington and Virginia Wesleyan, respectively.
Goldberg will be joined at Virginia Wesleyan by tennis standout Alexa Brewster. Girls lacrosse players Joanna Melita (Bethany College) and Elena Tippett (Lynchburg) are also moving on to the college level.
Baseball teammates Nikolas Branch (Bryant and Stratton) and Ben Stovall (Elizabethtown) will play collegiately, as well.
OFFERS FLOWING IN
Louisa junior running back Jarett Hunter has added a scholarship offer from Virginia Military Institute. University of Virginia-Wise has extended offers to Stafford wide receiver Di’Mario Brooks and Eastern View wide receiver/defensive back Chance Graves.