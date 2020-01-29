When Caroline High School junior wrestler James Dosado hit the 100-victory milestone at a home tri-meet Wednesday night, he made school history as the school’s first grappler to hit the century mark.
But his sister is on the verge of making Virginia High School League history.
After Wednesday’s meet, Caroline senior Elizabeth Dosado is one win shy of 100 for her career, which would make her the first girl in the state in public or private school to hit the mark, according to virginiawrestling.com.
“What makes it special is I usually plan for my [wrestlers] to get about 30 to 35 matches a season where other schools are doing 50 or 60 so they can easily get to 100,” Caroline head coach Steve Swanton said. “So for James to do it in three [years] is phenomenal and the same thing with Elizabeth. She’s had to have a winning record all four years to make it to that point.”
Elizabeth Dosado has racked up the majority of her wins in co-ed competition against boys in the 106-pound division. She competed in the VHSL-sanctioned all-girls state tournament this past weekend and earned the championship in the 100-pound division while facing off with girls from all six classifications.
Elizabeth is a seven-time Virginia Wrestling Association state champion and the No. 1-ranked female wrestler in the state by virginiawrestling.com. She plans to compete at the college level at either Augsburg (Minn.) University, University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) or Presbyterian (S.C.).
She’s anticipating hitting the 100-win mark at the Battlefield District tournament next Friday at Courtland.
“It’s pretty crazy, actually,” Elizabeth said. “It really validates everything and it’s nice to leave my senior year accomplishing that.”
ALEXANDER PICKS HOYAS
Orange will hold a signing day ceremony for four athletes that have recently made college decisions. Most notably, first-team All-Area running back Jaylen Alexander has orally committed to Georgetown. The Hoyas compete at the FCS level.
Alexander was a three-time all-Jefferson District selection at Orange after he transferred to the Hornets from St. Anne’s-Belfield, a private school in Charlottesville. He finished his career at Orange with 4,243 rushing yards.
Alexander’s teammate, two-way lineman Garrett Pitts will sign with Virginia Military Institute. Pitts (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) was a second-team all-district selection at center in 2019.
Orange softball standout Hannah Meadows is headed to Christopher Newport, while soccer standout Alyson Kinkopf will play for Richard Bland, a junior college in Petersburg.
DOWNS ON TOP
Colonial Forge senior girls basketball standout Cameren Downs was recognized during a victory over Mountain View on Tuesday as the school’s all-time leader in points and assists.
Downs has 1,255 career points and 620 assists. The point guard broke former center Jahla Osborne’s scoring record of 1,132 points on Dec. 16 against Fairfax. She set the assists mark on Jan. 17 against Stafford, eclipsing Kenya Holland’s 586.
Eagles head coach Lashaun Cook said the recognition came at a later date so the records could be verified.
Downs is a three-time all-Commonwealth District performer. She was named district and All-Area player of the year after her sophomore season.
EAGLES OFFER WHITE
North Stafford sophomore running back Tevin White picked up a scholarship offer from Boston College earlier this week. White also holds offers from Duke, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
He’s set to visit West Virginia this weekend.
NORAIR, REVIELLO SELECTED
Two Fredericksburg area field hockey standouts will be competing nationally. Fredericksburg Academy junior Grace Norair has been named to the 2020 U.S. Rise Women’s National Team. Norair orally committed to Duke in the fall.
James Monroe freshman Kelsey Reviello was named to the U16 national team.
SHORTT MAKES CALL
Stafford senior wide receiver Joey Shortt has committed to West Virginia State as a preferred walk-on. Shortt finished last season with 18 receptions for 339 yards (18.8 yards per reception) and a touchdown.
