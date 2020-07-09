After the Chancellor junior varsity girls basketball team went undefeated last season and captured the Battlefield District title, William Griffin was looking forward to coaching many of those players on the varisty level next season.
A portion of the roster was comprised of eighth-graders that Griffin had yet to coach.But Griffin was informed by Chargers athletic director Len Carlson that his 10-year run as head coach was coming to an end. Chancellor has hired Drew Middle School boys and girls head coach Antwaun Gay—a former Stafford High standout—to take his place.
Griffin’s teams won 140 games and three Battlefield District championships at Chancellor. The 69-year-old has directed 262 victories in his career, which also includes a stint at Middlesex. He’s already retired as a teacher.
“[Coaching] is a year-to-year thing anyway, so you’ve got to take what you’re given,” Griffin said. “I was looking forward to this new group. We have a lot of good prospects, but they decided they want someone else to do it. I’m not into begging.”
Carlson said he likes and appreciates Griffin and what he’s done at Chancellor, but “we just thought it was time to move in a different direction with our girls basketball program.”
Carlson is eager to see what Gay can accomplish. In addition to coaching at Drew, he conducts skills training and he was an assistant coach for the Northumberland boys.
Griffin said he’s familiar with Gay from when Northumberland and Middlesex competed against each other and “I’m glad to hear it was him.”
“He’s really knowledgeable and seems to have it all together as far as coaching demeanor,” Carlson said. “He knows when to get on kids to get more out of them and he understands different kids are motivated in different ways. His knowledge base of working with kids is really phenomenal and that’s what attracted us to him.”
PYATT RECEIVES HONOR
Massaponax rising senior Aaliyah Pyatt was recently named Virginia’s Gatorade track and field female athlete of the year.
Pyatt clocked top-20 national times at 55, 200, 300 and 500 meters during the 2020 indoor season. The outdoor season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Pyatt is a two-time New Balance All-American. She captured two national championships at the 2019 USATF National Junior Olympics in the 15-16 age division, winning the 400 in 53.60 seconds and running the anchor on the first-place 1,600 relay unit. She was the 2019 VHSL Class 5 state champion in the 100 meters.
EVANS GIVES AN ASSIST
James Monroe boys basketball coach Carlos Evans has been named the school’s assistant athletic director. Evans will continue to coach and teach marketing classes.
He said JM first-year athletic director Kenton Griffin asked him to assist with the marketing and branding of each individual program.
“I just really want to help [Griffin] succeed in making sure all the programs are functioning to the best of their ability,” Evans said. “It’s not about me. It’s another opportunity to be an influence and a voice for the coaches in all our programs.”
Evans said he has no desire to become an AD. He’s hopeful he’ll be a “coaching lifer.” He said the opportunity presented itself and he wants to help out Griffin, who is the second-youngest AD in the area behind Luke Sellers at Fredericksburg Christian.
“I want to make sure his vision comes to fruition and I’m there lifting the programs up,” Evans said.
BEASLEY STAYING PUT
Recent Caroline graduate Jordan Beasley was taken aback when Morehouse College announced it was canceling fall sports two weeks ago.
Beasley had committed to walk on with the Tigers as an offensive lineman. He remains committed to pushing forward at Morehouse, a Division II program in Atlanta.
“I was heartbroken at first but then I realized there is more to school than just football,” Beasley said. “And I know I’ll be lifting, practicing, training and getting ready for the [2021] season.”
CORNHUSKERS OFFER McCONNELL
Colonial Forge rising sophomore Nolan McConnell recently picked up a scholarship offer from Nebraska. McConnell, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive tackle, also holds offers from Boston College, Liberty, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia.
