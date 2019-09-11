There is a new leader of the single-most successful athletic program in the Fredericksburg area.
Colonial Forge has appointed Dalton Henderson to guide its wrestling program.
Henderson is the Eagles’ third head coach since Bill Swink resigned in 2016 to become the athletic director at Spotsylvania.
Swink directed the Eagles to six state championships including a run of three straight Group AAA crowns from 2007-09.
The Eagles added a seventh title under Ian Squires in 2017. Henderson will replace Mark Fontana, who was dismissed following last season.
“Without a doubt it’s a hallmark of Colonial Forge and it’s the first athletic program that had sustained success when the school first opened,” Colonial Forge athletic director Jeff Berry said. “When you say Colonial Forge around the state if they don’t know much about the school, they say it has a great wrestling program. We haven’t met those standards the last couple of years, not through the fault of anybody. We’re working to get back to those standards.”
The Eagles are hoping Henderson, a 2012 graduate of Ocean Lakes High in Chesapeake, is the one to lead them back.
After winning the 113-pound AAA state title in 2012, Henderson went on to wrestle for three years at Virginia Military Institute before finishing his career at Virginia Wesleyan.
“He’s in our building right now and we’re happy about that,” Berry said. “He came recommended very highly from numerous people. He seems like a quality individual. He’s very knowledgeable about the sport of wrestling. He’s very happy to be a part of Colonial Forge and the Colonial Forge wrestling program.”HAWKS PROMOTE SAMKO
Brooke Point didn’t have to look very far to find its next boys basketball coach. Eddie Samko has been hired to replace Danny Tryon.
The Pennsylvania native served as an assistant coach for seven years under Tryon and previously under long-time Brooke Point head coach Joe Kania.
“He knows a lot about our kids and he’s well-respected by our community,” Brooke Point AD Jim Ralph said.
Samko will take over a Brooke Point program that went 36-36 in three years under Tryon, including a 19-8 mark in 2017-18. The Black-Hawks were 12-12 last season. Tryon resigned to become the assistant AD at Edison High in Alexandria.
Kania was on the interview panel to discuss strategy with the candidates. The search committee came away impressed with Samko.
“We’re going to still try to push the ball and play a very aggressive style offensively and defensively,” Ralph said. “But I think he’s smart enough like any coach today to fit their system to the talent they have on the court. That’s what I’m expecting anyway.”
STARS WILL BE OUT
There will likely be three notable absences Friday night in the nondistrict showdown between Class 5 power Massaponax and Class 4 power Louisa.
Massaponax will be without standout senior fullback Joshua Hale for the third straight game as he recovers from a leg injury. Panthers head coach Eric Ludden said Hale will miss the next two to three weeks.
The Panthers are also expected to be without junior slot back Jacob Romero who suffered a sprained ankle at the end of a 47-yard run in last Friday’s win over Dinwiddie. Romero finished with 94 rushing yards on four carries in one quarter of action. Ludden said if Romero is unavailable Friday he’ll likely play the following week when Massaponax visits Penn Wood (Pa.).
Louisa has a substantial injury, as well. Lions’ senior receiver Noah Robinson, an Old Dominion commit, will miss his third straight game with an undisclosed injury. Lions head coach Will Patrick said he’s hopeful Robinson will return in two weeks.
VALPO OFFERS EGAN
North Stafford senior wide receiver Holt Egan has picked up his second FCS scholarship offer. Valparaiso, which is located in Indiana, extended an offer to the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder earlier this week. Egan also holds an offer from Long Island (N.Y.) and multiple Division II schools.
Egan is off to a strong start this season. In two games, he’s amassed 12 catches for 199 yards and five touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.