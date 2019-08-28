The Commonwealth District experiment of playing its tournament at the start of the season is over.
The district tournament will once again be played at the end of the regular season.
The move was voted on by district athletic directors after receiving feedback from coaches. The top four teams in the regular season standings will qualify for the district tournament.
The change will benefit the three Commonwealth schools in Region 6A.
Colonial Forge, Massaponax and Riverbend were granted appeals to leave Region 6B with schools in Chesterfield County, the Tidewater area and Franklin County.
They’ve joined 6A with Prince William County schools.
Eight teams qualify for regional play from 6A. The Prince William districts—the Cardinal and Cedar Run—will take three teams each to the playoffs. The Commonwealth was only granted one guaranteed spot.
Colonial Forge, Massaponax and Riverbend can earn the second spot by finishing in the top two in the regular season or district tournament. If neither finish in the top two the Cardinal and Cedar Run will have a fourth playoff team on a rotational basis.
Commonwealth ADs believe having the district tournament at the end of the season will give the Eagles, Panthers and Bears a better shot of finishing in the top two. In 2018-19—the one school year with the tournament at the start of the season—seeding was done randomly.
“I guess the gist of it is we’re coming from a split [Class 5 and 6] district and there was some heartburn about giving us a straight two,” Riverbend AD Tim Stimmell said. “We understand that two out of three is pretty good moving into a regional tournament. Hopefully our teams play well enough to earn that second bid.”
WVU LANDS A JEWEL
Mountain View junior girls soccer standout Ruby Darling has orally committed to West Virginia. Darling was a first-team all-Region 5D and All-Area performer last spring. She recorded nine goals and nine assists from her defensive position.
Darling also held scholarship offers from Air Force, East Carolina, Longwood and Virginia Tech. But she said West Virginia was the first major college program to take notice and “that was a big deal to me.”
“West Virginia has always been my No. 1,” Darling said. “It just seemed right.”
The Mountaineers are coached by Nikki Izzo-Brown, who is entering her 24th season at the helm. Darling said she was attracted to West Virginia because of Izzo-Brown and her “personable” coaching staff.
Izzo-Brown has directed the Mountaineers to 19 straight NCAA tournament appearances, including a trip to the 2016 national title game.
“My dream is to win a national title,” Darling said. “I think West Virginia is the place I can get closest to that.”
DODSON PICKS LA SALLE
Chancellor senior softball standout Tessa Dodson has committed to Division I La Salle University in Philadelphia. Dodson was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection at first base last spring. She was named honorable mention all-Region 4B.
ELLIOTT HEADING WEST
Stafford senior softball standout Ashley Elliott will continue her career at Division II Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.). Elliott was a second-team all-Commonwealth District selection at third base last season. The Battlers recruited her to play the corner infield positions.
“They definitely have some of the majors I’m interested in and [interim head coach Luke Shamblin] is one of the most relatable people I’ve met,” Elliott said. “He seemed very eager to coach me and to help me. It seemed like a pretty good fit.”