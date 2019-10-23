When the football season began three Commonwealth District standouts were on the shelf with torn ACLs.
North Stafford junior wide receiver and defensive back Shawn Asbury returned in last week’s 24-6 loss to North Stafford.
Massaponax senior fullback Joshua Hale suffered the most recent injury when he tore the ACL in his right knee in July, but returned to action Oct. 5 after a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) procedure in August.
Mountain View senior tight end/defensive lineman Brendan Heatherman is still in the rehabilitation process after undergoing surgery six months ago.
Heatherman said earlier this week there’s a “slight chance” he’ll return during the Region 5D playoffs.
The Wildcats (6-2, 2-2 Commonwealth) are on bye this week before closing the regular season with a home game against Stafford followed by a trip to Brooke Point.
“I guess it’s just whatever my surgeon says,” Heatherman said. “I’ll be able to pretty much get back to everything in two weeks. But I don’t do anything until my surgeon says I can.”
Heatherman said he’s currently in the sprinting phase of his recovery. He can also perform lateral jumps. He’ll be able to make cuts in two weeks.
He’s done upper body exercises since early May and said he believes he’ll be in playing shape once he’s cleared.
He orally committed to Connecticut in the summer and plans to sign a national letter of intent with the Huskies in December.
VHSL EXPLORING REPLAY
The Virginia High School League is considering implementing instant replay on a trial basis for its six state championship football games in 2020.
In 2018, the National Federation of High School Associations voted to allow states latitude of determining procedures to use instant replay.
VHSL spokesman Mike McCall said no policy has been written on the matter, and “right now it’s just something we’re looking at as a possibility in the future.”
McCall said there have been no formal discussions about a long-term policy.
“There’s nothing concrete that says we’re going to implement it [long-term] by a certain date,” McCall said.
Instant replay in high school was initially used in Texas two years ago. All 12 of the state’s championship games were broadcast. The VHSL state title games are broadcast, as well.
“We all feel it’s going to happen at some point,” McCall said of instant replay. “We’re going to use the 2020 state championships as a trial and see how it goes. That’s where we are right now.”
CAVS RETAKE FIELD
The Caroline junior varsity football team returned to action Wednesday night in a Battlefield District defeat at Spotsylvania.
The Cavaliers hadn’t played since a loss to Eastern View on Sept. 25. Caroline ended that contest with just 14 players. The Cavaliers forfeited games against Courtland and Chancellor the next two weeks. They were off last week because Thomas Jefferson-Richmond—the varsity opponent last Friday—doesn’t have a JV team.
Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer said the Cavaliers had 18 players for Wednesday’s game against the Knights. Caroline began the season with 24 players but injuries and other attrition depleted the roster to the point Heizer and varsity head coach Doug Allison were concerned about player safety.
PLEASANTS ON THE MEND
Caroline’s varsity was shutout for the first time this season in a 21-0 loss to TJ. The Cavaliers could’ve used the services of standout quarterback/running back Sivon Pleasants who sat out with a deep thigh contusion that occurred in practice leading up to the game.
Allison said Pleasants is improving and has returned to practice. His status for Friday’s game is uncertain. John Chapman took snaps for the Cavaliers in their single-wing offense against TJ and finished with 167 rushing yards. Senior quarterback Dalton Mauck is also eligible to return this week after a three-game suspension due to an altercation at Eastern View on Sept. 27. Mauck started the first four games of the season.
