The process to install a new blue turf field at Courtland High School is underway.
But the first artificial turf at a Spotsylvania County school isn’t the only facilities upgrade that has Courtland football coach J.C. Hall eagerly anticipating the upcoming season.
Hall noted the Cougars also have a brand new weight room and they’re getting a concrete agility pad outside of the weight room so that while some players are lifting weights others can work various movements.
Courtland’s fieldhouse is also being renovated.
“We’re very appreciative and thankful,” Hall said. “Any time you get something like this I just sit back, keep my fingers crossed and make sure I stay out of everybody’s way so it gets done.”
Hall said the project appears to be on schedule and the turf should be ready for the season-opener at home against Louisa on Aug. 30.
Other schools in the county are scheduled to get turf incrementally as part of the Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ Capital Improvement plan. The Cougars received approval from Boise State University last summer to use its trademarked blue turf.
“Obviously with all of this,” Hall said, “we’re very excited.”
SWINTON NARROWS LIST
North Stafford two-sport star Javon Swinton has decided he’ll play football at the next level. Swinton just doesn’t know if he’ll attempt to join a college basketball program, as well.
Swinton recently announced his top five football possibilities are Indiana, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse and Wake Forest. He has an official visit to Indiana scheduled for later this month. He said he’s talked to the Indiana basketball staff about playing hoops but hasn’t discussed being a dual-sport athlete with the other schools.
Swinton was a first-team All-Area wide receiver for the Wolverines last fall and is being recruited as a defensive back. On the hardwood, he held a scholarship offer from Hampton University. The 6-foot-1 combo guard averaged 27.7 points per game for North Stafford last season en route to being named Commonwealth District and Free Lance-Star Player of the Year.
Swinton said he plans to make a college decision by the end of the summer.
JONES MAKES CALL
Swinton’s former basketball teammate, Ray Jones, will stick with that sport in college. Jones, a 6-foot-6 forward, will play for Bryant & Stratton, which has campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach.
Jones joined the Wolverines in the second semester last season and provided an inside and outside presence. He’s joining a Bobcats’ program that went 15-17 last season.
TRIO’S ACADEMICS HONORED
Three recent Chancellor graduates were named to the 2018-19 United Soccer Coaches High School Boys Scholar All-America team.
Eli Carr, the All-Area player of the year, was recognized for having a 3.78 GPA. Mike Kreider, a standout defender, holds a 4.65 GPA, while Joshua Rasure’s GPA was 4.91.
This past season, the trio helped lead the Chargers to a 22-1 record and an appearance in the Class 4 state title game where they suffered a 2-1 loss to Charlottesville.
FARMER MOVING ON
Chris Farmer has resigned as the North Stafford track and field coach but will continue to coach football at the school.
Farmer has been hired to teach social studies at Potomac High in Dumfries. He said he’ll remain on the Wolverines’ football staff as the running backs coach and may continue to serve as a consultant for the track program.
He helped lead the Wolverines to three district titles and one regional crown in his six-year tenure as head coach.
THREE ARE TOP 10
Three Fredericksburg area schools finished in the top 10 of the standings of the Wells Fargo Cup, which honors excellence across all sports.
Mountain View placed third in Class 5, while James Monroe was fourth in Class 3. Colonial Forge finished 10th in Class 6.
Courtland (18th) was the top finisher in Class 4. Eastern View and King George finished tied for 19th.
MAKING A SPLASH
Mountain View rising senior Shay Walker has committed to Towson (Md.) University to continue her swimming career.
Walker was all-state in Class 5 after she finished fifth in the girls’ 100 breast (1:05.43) in February. She also swam on two all-state relay teams.
Walker was second in the 100 free at the Region 5D level. She helped the 200 and 400 free relay teams placed second and third, respectively, in the region.
STANDOUTS EARN OFFERS
Mountain View rising senior defensive lineman Adin Huntington continues to add scholarship offers. Huntington now has eight after Robert Morris and St. Francis extended offers in the past week.
Eastern View rising senior wide receiver/safety Blake Leake has been offered by Virginia Military Institute, while Howard University offered Louisa linebacker Alex Washington.