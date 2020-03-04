Culpeper athletic director Daniel Nobbs and the rest of the Blue Devils’ administration were looking to cut down on travel for their students and coaches. They’re hopeful a move from the Northwestern District to the Battlefield District will provide the needed relief.
Culpeper applied to join the Battlefield and was unanimously accepted by the principals of all seven schools. The Virginia High School League still has to finalize the move, which won’t take effect until the 2021-22 school year.
“We had to do what’s best for the students of Culpeper,” Nobbs said. “We feel like if they have more time with family and more time in the classroom, they’ll be better off.”
There are six one-way commutes of at least one hour and 20 minutes for Culpeper in the Northwestern District, which has 14 schools from Winchester, Front Royal, Manassas Park and Falls Church in addition to Fauquier County, Warren County, Shenandoah County and Greene County.
King George and Caroline will be the longest drives in the Battlefield, but the other five schools are within one hour of Culpeper, including county rival Eastern View (seven minutes).
Culpeper has had multiple previous stints in the Battlefield. Courtland AD Ronnie Lowman said the Blue Devils are a natural fit.
Lowman said the addition of Culpeper will make scheduling easier for the other Battlefield schools and also keep rivalries intact.
“For those of us that have been in the area a long time, Culpeper, in our eyes, is still a Battlefield District school,” Lowman said. “Any time you can add a school that’s local to the mix, I think it’s a good thing for all the communities.”
DOSADO PICKS PATRIOTS
Caroline senior wrestling standout Elizabeth Dosado will continue her career at University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA program in Williamsburg, Ky.
The Patriots compete in the Mid-South Conference and entering this season they had 71 All-Americans and five national champions since the program’s inception in 1999.
Last month, Dosado earned her 100th win wrestling coed since she was a freshman with the Cavaliers. She also earned the Battlefield title in the 106-pound weight class to become the first girl in the Fredericksburg area to win a district championship.
KEYDETS FIT SHELTON
Mountain View senior running back Mark Shelton has committed to Virginia Military Institute as a preferred walk-on.
Shelton also had interest from multiple Division III schools, but said his interest in ROTC would’ve been more complicated at another college program. He said the Keydets being a military school won him over.
He’s also seeking an opportunity to prove himself on the field after a breakthrough senior season in which he rushed for 1,010 yards and 14 touchdowns while sharing the backfield with standout freshman Isaiah Daniels.
Shelton was a first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D selection for the Wildcats in 2019.
TWO INDIANS COMMIT
After initially committing to Army and rescinding that pledge, Stafford senior football standout Devin Lardge has announced his intentions of playing for Division II West Virginia State.
Lardge was a first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D defensive back in 2019. His teammate, Hayden Mesimer is also headed to the Mountain East Conference after he committed to Division II Concord (W.Va.). Mesimer was a first-team all-region tight end and linebacker for the Indians last season.
GRAY LEADS BARONS
Former James Monroe basketball standout Michael Gray helped lead Blue Ridge to its second consecutive VISAA Division II state championship on Saturday at Virginia State University.
Gray scored 20 points as the Barons defeated Norfolk Collegiate 78-68 in the title game. Gray is a junior Division I prospect at Blue Ridge after transferring there in 2018 and reclassifying.
Culpeper native Maliq Brown is a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward for the Barons.
MATOS RECEIVES HONOR
Gray isn’t the only area native making noise on the private school scene. Former Riverbend and Fredericksburg Academy point guard Robby Matos has been named second-team all-Virginia Independent Conference after his initial season with Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg.
Matos, who reclassified entering this season, was the lone VIC freshman to receive recognition.
DAVIS SELECTS EKU
Colonial Forge senior track and field performer Sohmer Davis will continue sprinting at Eastern Kentucky University. She placed sixth in the 300 meters (44.44) at the Commonwealth District winter track meet last month.
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Eastern View senior offensive lineman Jason Southern will continue playing at Hampden-Sydney. Southern was a first-team all-Battlefield center for the Cyclones last season. He received honorable mention all-Region 4B honors.
OFFERS KEEP FLOWING
James Monroe junior defensive back Aidan Ryan has added offers from Georgetown and Navy. The Hoyas compete at the FCS level, while the Midshipmen are the third FBS program to extend an offer to Ryan (6-foot-1, 193 pounds).
Ryan also holds offers from Army, Princeton, Monmouth (N.J.), William & Mary and Massachusetts.
