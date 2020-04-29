Cameren Downs didn’t have to look very far for advice on where to continue her basketball career.
The Colonial Forge senior standout had Division II scholarship offers but aspires to play at the Division I level.
Her older sister, Camille Downs, took a detour to Butler (Kan.) Community College after one year at Coppin State and signed with the University of North Carolina-Wilmington earlier this month.
Camille Downs informed little sister that Butler has an assistant coach in Abby Fawcett who excelled as a small point guard at Wichita State and is adept at coaching the position.
For Cameren Downs, the two-time Free Lance-Star player of the year, it was an easy decision.
The Grizzlies offered the 5-foot-5 point guard a full scholarship and the chance to blossom into a Division I prospect. She accepted the offer and recently orally committed to the Midwestern school.
“[Camille] just said how much that would be a great opportunity for me as a small point guard,” Cameren Downs said. [Fawcett] used to be a small guard and she could help me. [Camille] said I could get stronger and better my game and that’s just what I need to get to the D-I level.”
Cameren and Camille Downs were starters on Colonial Forge’s 2017 Class 6 state championship team as a freshman and senior, respectively.
Cameren Downs went on to become the Eagles’ all-time leader in points and assists. She was named Area and Commonwealth District player of the year after her sophomore and senior seasons.
TROJANS OFFER BARNWELL
It’s not often traditional West Coast power Southern California extends a football scholarship to players from the Fredericksburg area.
But when the Trojans see a national recruit blossoming they’re prone to jump in. Spotsylvania freshman tight end Mathias Barnwell fits that description.
Barnwell picked up an offer from USC last week. He was also offered by Maryland and UNC-Charlotte. His offer from the Terrapins sparked the interest of Maryland and Stafford High alum Torrey Smith. The former NFL wide receiver commented on Twitter that he may have to see Barnwell play next season.
Barnwell isn’t the only area standout racking up offers. North Stafford running back Tevin White added a Michigan State offer to his growing list, while former Colonial Forge safety Elijah Sarratt has picked up offers from Charlotte and Ohio. North Stafford junior defensive back Shawn Asbury has been offered by Coastal Carolina.
St. Francis (Pa.) extended an offer to Riverbend defensive lineman Skyler Grant this week. Massaponax quarterback Luke Morley was offered by The Citadel.
RYAN NAMES TOP 10
James Monroe junior defensive back Aidan Ryan has narrowed a list of more than 30 scholarship offers down to a top 10. Ryan plans to orally commit on May 10. His top 10 are: Appalachian State, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Louisville, Old Dominion, Princeton, Temple, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
PLEASANTS PICKS NSU
Caroline multi-purpose senior Sivon Pleasants has committed to walk-on at Norfolk State. Pleasants was a second-team all-Region 4B performer at the all-purpose position. He was named honorable mention All-Area.
Pleasants has played quarterback, wide receiver, running back and defensive back for the Cavaliers.
In 2019, he finished with 866 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns, 307 passing yards and two scores and 13 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
He competed in the International Bowl in Arlington, Texas in January.
LIONS ON THE PROWL
Pleasants will have company from the region on Norfolk State’s campus.
A pair of Louisa senior track and field standouts will continue wearing green and gold.
Isaac Haywood, a state champion jumper, has committed to Norfolk State. Also, Lions’ all-state sprinter and hurdler Dahja Price will continue her career with the Spartans.
Haywood has long and triple jump Class 4 state championships on his resume. He captured the long jump indoor state title this past winter with a personal-best leap of 22-6 ½. He has three career state titles in the triple jump.
Haywood was also a two-year starting forward for the Lions’ basketball team.
Price was second in the state in the 55 hurdles and third in the 55 meters this past indoor season. She was the Region 4B champion in both events.
CARMEL HIRES ROBINSON
Carmel School has named boys basketball assistant Tavaris Robinson its new girls basketball head coach, Wildcats athletic director Mike Bolt said.
Robinson is a former player at Evangel Christian (now Life Christian Academy). He’s a Virginia State University graduate.
Carmel boys hoops coach Toby Campbell said Robinson will be missed from his staff but he’s looking forward to seeing the girls’ program develop. The boys reached the VISAA Division III state semifinals last season.
“He’s just so enthusiastic and energetic,’ Campbell said of Robinson. “He’s young in his career … When we discussed it he wondered about leaving the boys. But we don’t want a few sports winning. We want to see them all do as well as they can. He can provide that.”
