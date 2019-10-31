Two Fredericksburg area freshmen football standouts are patiently waiting their turn to dominate at the varsity level.
But a lack of offensive touches hasn’t prevented Spotsylvania’s Mathias “Mega” Barnwell and Mountain View’s Isaiah “Ike” Daniels from receiving scholarship offers from major college programs.
Daniels picked up his first scholarship offer late last week from the University of Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech soon followed and extended an offer to the dynamic running back/slot receiver.
Barnwell held five Division I scholarship offers before Penn State—currently the No. 5 ranked team in the nation—offered a full ride shortly before Barnwell took the field Friday night at Caroline.
Barnwell said he watches film of Fredericksburg area players currently at Penn State and has admired the program ever since the son of his former youth league coach, Ricky Slade, joined the Nittany Lions as a running back last fall.
“Penn State has always been a dream school for me,” Barnwell said. “I’ve wanted to be in an atmosphere like that and I’ve always wanted to be recruited by them. I was very blessed and honored just to have them recruit me, let alone offer me … I played one of my best games that night because it was a moment I’ll always remember.”
Barnwell (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) also holds offers from Liberty, Massachusetts, Morgan State, Old Dominion and William & Mary. He said all except William & Mary are recruiting him as a tight end. He said the Tribe prefers him as a defensive lineman.
He has seven catches for 108 yards and three touchdowns for the Knights (6-2) this season. He also has five two-point conversion catches and 18 pancake blocks. He recently began starting at defensive tackle where he’s recorded seven tackles.
Daniels has 224 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 31 carries in Mountain View’s senior-laden offense. He has 15 catches for 132 yards and a score for the Wildcats (6-2).
“We’re all going to get our touches,” Daniels said. “But I try to make the best of what I get on offense.”
Daniels has visits scheduled to Penn State on Nov. 16 and to Virginia Tech on Nov. 23. Daniels said he’s intrigued by the Nittany Lions, too.
Daniels and Barnwell grew up competing in youth leagues against each other with the Fredericksburg Yellow Jackets and Fredericksburg Canes, respectively.
They played together for their last season with Metro Virginia and each said they enjoy seeing the other thrive.
“He’s always been like a brother to me,” Barnwell said. “We train in the offseason, work out together and go to family events together. It’s really a blessing to see him doing well.”
SARRATT EARNS OFFER
Barnwell and Daniels aren’t the only area standouts gaining the attention of college coaches lately. Colonial Forge junior wide receiver and safety Elijah Sarratt picked up his first scholarship offer earlier this week when Liberty requested his services.
Sarratt has 20 catches for 353 yards and four touchdowns this season. He’s also scored on an interception return, punt return and kickoff return for the Eagles (7-1).
ESPORTS ARE UNDERWAY
The Virginia High School League is operating a pilot esports program and it got underway this week. At least four schools in the area are competing—Eastern View, King George, Louisa and North Stafford.
After this season, esports—competitive multiplayer video games—will become a full-fledged VHSL activity.
North Stafford athletic director Mark Coleman said the Wolverines didn’t want to wait until next year, as many schools are doing, to get involved.
Coleman said the Wolverines had 50 kids show up to an interest meeting last month.
“When 50 kids showed up we said ‘We’ve got to do this,’” Coleman said. “It’s not something we can sit on for a year … It’s actually pretty exciting. It’s a group of kids that were looking for something to do and to be involved and it really took off for us.”
SWINTON TO RETURN
North Stafford standout wide receiver and defensive back Javon Swinton will play in the Wolverines’ game at Massaponax on Friday, head coach Neil Sullivan said.
Swinton is second in the area in receptions (32) and yards (472) despite missing two games because of personal reasons. The Indiana commit was also held without a catch in a loss to Highland Springs on Sept. 20.
Swinton missed a loss to Mountain View on Oct. 4 and last Friday’s home win over Brooke Point.
