Jefferson District athletic directors wanted to act decisively when they learned the coronavirus pandemic likely would end the Virginia High School League spring sports season.
Louisa AD George Stanley instantly reflected on the Lions’ seniors who would miss their final seasons of competition.
“I knew something needed to be done in an effort to make our seniors’ last ride as special as possible,” Stanley said.
The ADs in the Charlottesville-area Jefferson decided to put together two one-week long celebrations of seniors in the district called “Culminating Moments.” From April 27 until May 1, the names of seniors who are moving on to compete at the college level will be released and they’ll be recognized in virtual signing day celebrations.
Beginning May 11-15, all senior athletes will be recognized for Senior Night.
In addition to Louisa, the Jefferson also includes Orange, Albemarle, Charlottesville, Fluvanna, Monticello and Western Albemarle. The Jefferson District ADs have held weekly video conferences to maintain a rapport during the pandemic and plan to continue doing so into the next school year.
“One of our agenda items was to speak about recognition for senior athletes and those heading to college to play sports,” Stanley said. “It was on everyone’s minds … We all agreed it would be a great gesture to honor our kids collectively during the same time period.”
SEARGEANT ON RADAR
Courtland senior basketball standout Khai Seargeant has been in discussions recently with Sacred Heart, a Division I program in Fairfield, Conn.
Seargeant, The Free Lance-Star player of the year this past season, said the Pioneers haven’t offered a scholarship but he’s had hour-long conversations with their coaching staff and an offer is a possibility.
Seargeant, a 6-foot point guard, said whether or not Sacred Heart extends an offer, he’s also considering Richard Bland, a junior college in Petersburg.
“I’d consider [the Pioneers] along with the JUCO just because Sacred Heart has everything I want,” Seargeant said. “It has my major and it’s a good school. I’m just trying to weigh out what’s best for me.”
Seargeant’s teammate, Zane Fox, committed last week to Hood College, a Division III program in Frederick, Md.
Fox played three positions (shooting guard, small forward and power forward) for the Cougars. But Courtland head coach Eric Davis said he’ll likely be a shooting guard at the college level.
Fox is a two-time first-team all-Battlefield District performer. He was named third-team All-Area this past season after he and Seargeant helped lead the Cougars to their second straight Class 4 state tournament appearance.
Davis said starting center Corey John is receiving Division III interest.
CAMPBELL SELECTS BLANDOne Fredericksburg area standout has already committed to Richard Bland. Carmel School shooting guard Joshua Campbell announced last week his intentions to play for the Statesmen.
Campbell was a first-team all-state selection in Division III of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association. He helped lead Carmel to the state semifinals where they fell to Eastern Mennonite 64-62. The second-team All-Area selection averaged a team-high 17.5 points per game.
SUTTON PICKS CNU
Chancellor senior track and field standout Annaliese Sutton will continue running and jumping at Christopher Newport University.
Sutton was a member of Chancellor’s state champion 800-meter relay team as a sophomore. She was a part of the 1,600 relay team that placed second in the state her freshman outdoor season.
Sutton missed three track seasons because of medical issues and returned for her senior indoor campaign. She was seeded second in Region 4B in the 500 meters this past indoor season but couldn’t compete after suffering an injury in the long jump finals.
LOCALS STAY HOT
James Monroe junior Aidan Ryan and North Stafford sophomore Tevin White remain hot commodities on the recruiting trail.
Ryan, a defensive back prospect, holds 24 Division I scholarship offers after Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina offered him this week. White, a versatile running back, is up to 13 major college offers after Kansas State requested his services on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.