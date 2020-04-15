It’s been a big week for two James Monroe football standouts.
Junior defensive back Aidan Ryan is up to 32 scholarship offers, but two overtures from Atlantic Coast Conference programs particularly caught his attention last Friday. Louisville extended an offer to Ryan that evening and Virginia shortly followed. On Wednesday, SEC member Vanderbilt joined the growing list.
Ryan initially said he would give an oral commitment to the school of his choice on his mother’s birthday, Oct. 30. But he later pushed up his commitment date to Mother’s Day, on May 10.
“It was huge getting two Power Five offers,” Ryan said prior to the Commodores extending an offer. “It’s something I’ve worked hard for. I had FCS and some FBS offers, but to get those two Power Five offers meant a lot and showed me that my hard work is paying off. I’m really happy about it.”
James Monroe freshman outside linebacker Jordan Hall is thrilled, as well. Hall’s first scholarship offer came on Monday when Virginia Tech requested his services.
Hall (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) recorded 19 tackles for loss last season as he was a starter on a defense that helped lead JM to the Region 3B championship game.
Hall said it was “shocking” to learn of his offer. He said he was recruited based on game film and conversations Virginia Tech’s coaches had with the Yellow Jackets’ staff. The Hokies haven’t seen Hall up close in a camp setting.
“They talked to JM coaches and my mentors and got a lot of information about me beforehand,” Hall said. “They said they liked my film and thought that I would represent Virginia Tech well.”
Hall said his Twitter page has been abuzz with follows from college coaches. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Louisville safeties coach ShaDon Brown recently followed Hall’s Twitter account.
The two Yellow Jackets’ stalwarts aren’t the only Fredericksburg area players on the college radar. North Stafford defensive back Shawn Asbury recently picked up offers from Ohio, James Madison, Kent State, Lehigh and Villanova.
Former Colonial Forge defensive back Elijah Sarratt, who has transferred to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was offered by New Mexico earlier this week.
THREE HAWKS COMMIT
Three Brooke Point senior girls basketball standouts have decided where they plan to spend the next four years.
Combo guard Ayanna Parker is headed to Converse College, a Division II program in Spartanburg, S.C. Parker was a 1,000-point scorer for the Black-Hawks. The first-team all-Commonwealth District performer set a school record with 120 career 3-pointers.
“They like her athletically. They like her work ethic and the fact she can be a scorer,” Brooke Point head coach Adam Brown said. “Academically she’s sound and they already have her major. So she hit a home run getting that school.”
Parker’s teammates, Eryka Avery and Candasia Hyslop, are headed to Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, Md. Avery and Hyslop were both second-team all-district selections this past season.
QUARTET PICKS BALDWIN
Mary Baldwin University in Staunton is kicking off its men’s basketball program in the 2020-21 season and four local players have committed to the Fighting Squirrels.
Chancellor first-team all-Battlefield District guard Anthony Melvin is headed there. He’ll be joined by Stafford forward Donovan Arnason, Courtland post player Corey John and Massaponax forward Noryen Lasley.
Arnason was a second-team all-Commonwealth District selection last season and John received the same honor from the Battlefield.
JONES SELECTS BLAND
Colonial Forge senior basketball standout Josiah Jones will continue his career at Richard Bland, a junior college in Petersburg. Jones began his career at Chancellor and played the past two seasons for the Eagles. He was an honorable mention all-Commonwealth District guard for the Eagles this past season.
He’s the third Fredericksburg area player to commit to the Statesmen recently, joining Courtland point guard Khai Seargeant and Carmel shooting guard Joshua Campbell.
PITTS HEADING NORTH
Mountain View senior basketball standout Andrew Pitts will continue playing at Goucher College, a Division III school in Baltimore. Pitts, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard, was a first-team all-Commonwealth selection last season.
