The 1987 James Monroe football team highlights the latest class of Yellow Jackets headed into the school’s athletic hall of fame.
Led by 3,000-yard running back Eric Bates and future Wake Forest and Denver Broncos defensive back George Coghill, the Yellow Jackets went 14-0 that season. They punctuated the memorable run with a 10-9 victory over Rustburg in the Group AA, Division 3 state championship.
Bates finished with 3,039 yards and 39 touchdowns. His yardage total ranks seventh in Virginia High School League history for a single season. Coghill was an all-state performer and he later was a safety on two of the Broncos’ Super Bowl winning teams.
The squad was coached by Rich Serba,y who remains at the helm.
It will be joined in the hall by the 1972 basketball team that finished 25-0 and won the Group AA state championship. The Yellow Jackets defeated Chatham in the state final, 88-41. Lloyd Gibson was the head coach.
Butch Brooks, Gene Cunningham, George Dodson, T.T. Johnson and William Sayles were other key performers.
Four individuals were elected to JM’s hall of fame.
Jeffrey Calamos, a 1964 graduate that starred in football, track and field, baseball and basketball will be inducted. Calamos went on to play wide receiver for the University of Virginia.
Taylor Herold, a member of the Class of 2011, who was a three-time all-state field hockey player, will be inducted. Herold was named VHSL Group AA athlete of the year in 2011. She was also an all-region discus thrower. She went on to play field hockey at Penn State where she earned all-Big Ten honors.
Jacob Kroko was a member of JM’s 2008 state championship team. He was named all-region on the offensive and defensive lines. He won a state championship in the shot put as a senior. He went on to play football and throw for the track and field team at Bridgewater College. He was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference freshman of the year in track.
Kevin Poole was a four-sport standout at JM. The 1981 graduate played football, baseball and basketball and was also a member of the track and field team. He still holds or is tied for multiple JM records, including most touchdown passes in a game (five) and longest punt (73 yards). He was named All-Area at two positions, quarterback and punter, in 1979 and ’80. He went on to play at Virginia Union.
The induction ceremony for the incoming class will be held at JM on May 8 at 6 p.m.
REMAINING A JACKET
James Monroe senior football standout Brandon Woolridge will remain a Yellow Jacket.
Woolridge will continue his career at Randolph-Macon College. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound wide receiver was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection last season. He was also first-team all-Region 3B and second-team All-Area. He was a second-team all-district selection at defensive back.
BEARS MOVING ON
Woolridge will have company from the area at Randolph-Macon. Two Riverbend senior girls soccer standouts are joining the Yellow Jackets.
Shelley Winebarger and Gracie Tritt will both continue their careers in Ashland. Tritt was an honorable mention all-Commonwealth District performer last spring.
BISON HUNTING LION
Howard University, an FCS program in Washington, has extended a scholarship offer to Louisa junior Jarett Hunter.
It’s the first Division I offer for Hunter, who was a first-team all-state performer last year in Class 4. Hunter was third in the Fredericksburg area last fall with 1,505 rushing yards. He amassed 25 rushing touchdowns.
MCDONALD PICKS AVERETT
Culpeper senior football standout Nazier McDonald is moving on to Averett. McDonald was a second-team all-Northwestern District performer at outside linebacker last fall and also served as the team’s backup quarterback.