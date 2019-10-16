Charles Mutter is pushing to take the field on Friday night.
The King George junior quarterback was carried off the field on a stretcher last Friday in the Foxes’ 22-21 Battlefield District home loss to James Monroe. The Foxes led 21-13 at the time Mutter was injured but the Yellow Jackets scored nine points in an 11-second fourth-quarter span to escape with the victory.
Mutter was slammed hard to the turf by JM defensive lineman Andrew Williams at the end of a 16-yard completion. He was immediately transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he spent 3-4 hours being evaluated.
Mutter said it was determined he suffered “whiplash” and he was released. He said he’s passed concussion protocol and now it’s up to the King George trainer if he’ll play on Friday when the Foxes visit unbeaten Eastern View.
“It hurt,” Mutter said of the hit. “The guy made a clean hit on me. There was nothing wrong about the play. I landed on my head wrong. He hit me across the side of the face in between my shoulder pad and helmet and jolted my head back. I landed on top of my head and he kind of landed on top of me, too. But it was a clean hit and the guy’s a good player.”
Chris Cox replaced Mutter for the final 8:58 and the Foxes’ offense wasn’t the same.
Mutter said he’s hopeful he’ll play against Eastern View because he knows many of the Cyclones’ players.
He said results of a CT scan came back negative. He received a shot on Monday to ease the pain in his neck. He’s also been working on neck-strengthening exercises with King George’s trainer this week.
BYRD BACK AT ‘BEND
Riverbend has hired 2014 graduate Eric Byrd to revitalize its baseball program after the resignation of Angelo Sciandra.
Byrd was a two-sport standout at Riverbend. He served as the Bears’ quarterback and was The Free Lance-Star baseball player of the year as a senior.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander posted a 6-1 record with a 1.09 ERA as a senior and batted .362 to help lead the Bears to a second straight appearance in the 6A-South Region playoffs.
He went on to compete at Virginia Military Institute. After graduating from VMI, Byrd completed requirements of the Virginia State Police Academy. He’s now a state police officer based in Stafford County.
At Riverbend, he played under current Bears athletic director Tim Stimmell. While starring for the Bears, Byrd told Stimmell he’d eventually like to return and coach.
Stimmell said Byrd may not have coaching experience but his athletic, academic and career pursuits demonstrate “character, growth and maturity.”
He said what Byrd lacks in experience he makes up for with passion.
“He’s committed to it and he’s excited about giving back to his high school,” Stimmell said. “You don’t see that a ton anymore. He wanted to coach where he played and I think that’s pretty fantastic.”
SPOTSY CHANGES RULES
The Spotsylvania County School Board approved eighth-graders competing for junior varsity and freshman teams earlier this week.
Baseball and field hockey isn’t offered at the middle-school level in Spotsylvania, so eighth-graders who play those sports will be allowed to participate in JV or freshman team tryouts.
Eighth-graders will be allowed to play sports other than baseball and field hockey on an “as-needed” basis.
The new rule for “as-needed” athletes will take effect starting with winter sports. Eighth-graders will be allowed to try out for JV/freshman baseball teams in the spring and field hockey next fall.
“There’s two levels,” Courtland athletic director Ronnie Lowman said. “Field hockey and baseball eighth-graders will be treated like anybody else trying out for a team. The other sports will be based on need. If a high school has struggled in one of the last three years fielding a JV team, the principal of that school can put in a request to the superintendent or designee to allow eighth-graders to try out for that specific sport.”
No eighth-graders can compete with a program such as swimming and track and field that doesn’t have a JV team.
There also has to be a varsity program at the school. For example, eighth-graders can’t come together to help form a JV lacrosse team at Chancellor, Courtland or Spotsylvania because neither school currently offers the sport at the varsity level.
MARTIN GETS NOD
Colonial Forge junior defensive tackle Alvin Martin has been selected for the U.S. U17 Select Team that will represent the nation at the International Bowl against Mexico next year. The game will take place Jan. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
DOYLE PICKS CNU
Colonial Forge senior baseball standout Keegan Doyle has committed to Christopher Newport University. Doyle was a first-team all-Commonwealth District first baseman last season.
