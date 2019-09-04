The King George hall of fame Class of 2019 includes a player and two teams from the pre-integration era and a radio personality who has become synonymous with Washington-area sports.
The 1961 Ralph Bunche baseball state championship team and the 1968 squad that finished as state-runner-up will both be inducted.
The teams will be joined by 106.7 The Fan radio show host Grant Paulsen, a 2006 graduate of King George.
The ’61 Ralph Bunche team defeated Central High 7-1 to earn the state title behind the pitching of Kelly Jefferson.
The Falcons were coached by King George hall of famer Paul Hines, who has since died. Former Baltimore Orioles all-star Al Bumbry was also a member of the team.
The ’68 Falcons finished with a district record of 9-2 before reaching the state semifinals at Virginia State University. They won their semifinal game 9-3 before losing 21-3 in the state final.
That team was led by Walter Harrison who went on to be drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and Harold Jefferson who later became the first black baseball player at James Madison University.
Ralph Bunche 1966 graduate Stanley Jefferson, who lettered in baseball, basketball and track and field, will be inducted, as well.
The Ralph Bunche honorees will be joined by Alicia Frye, Paulsen and Wayne Williams at the induction ceremony which will be held at King George High next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Paulsen began writing about sports for the King George Journal in fifth grade and in 2002 he began a kid’s weekly sports show on XM radio. In addition to his current four-hour radio show he also hosts Washington Redskins and Washington Capitals pre-game and post-game shows for NBC Sports.
Frye, a 1988 graduate, scored more than 1,000 career points in two years. She once poured in 45 points in a game.
Williams (Class of ’74) recorded 3,376 career yards and 380 points on the football field. He was also a baseball, basketball and track and field standout. He was drafted by Major League Baseball’s California Angels.
CAVS PROMOTE FOLTZ
Caroline has promoted assistant coach Zach Foltz to replace former head coach Frank Dow, who stepped down earlier this summer after guiding the Cavaliers to Battlefield District regular season and tournament titles.
Foltz is a Caroline graduate and 13-year assistant under Dow. He’s been a physical education teacher at Caroline Middle School for 13 years.
Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer said Foltz essentially served as the interim head coach since Dow resigned, conducting offseason workouts and preparing the Cavaliers for fall league.
The Cavaliers graduated two seniors and lost one transfer from last spring’s team.
“Zach’s been loyal to Caroline and he comes in with a plan,” Heizer said. “His offseason and fall ball plans were all laid out. He was just a good interview across the board.”
Foltz was a player on the Cavaliers’ last team before the 2019 squad to win the district tournament title in 2001. He went on to play at Rappahannock Community College before spending his final two years at Bridgewater College.
Foltz said Dow has been instrumental in his preparation to lead a program.
“He’s been a mentor for me,” Foltz said. “From field maintenance, to parents, to player development to uniforms, I’ve learned a lot from him.”
NORAIR PICKS DUKE
Fredericksburg Academy junior field hockey standout Grace Norair has orally committed to Duke. She’s the third Division I field hockey player in her household. Sisters Colleen (Virginia) and Meghan (Duke) also starred for the Falcons.
Grace was a first-team All-Area performer as a sophomore last fall after she scored 15 goals and dished out seven assists. She was also named first-team all-state by VISAA.
FALL HOOPS ON DECK
For the second straight year, Chancellor is hosting an eight-team fall basketball league on Saturday afternoons.
Caroline, C.D. Hylton, Chancellor, King George, Massaponax, Mountain View, Riverbend and Stafford are participating in this year’s league.
The action begins on Saturday and will continue through Oct. 12. Day 1 starts at noon with Stafford vs. Massaponax, followed by Mountain View vs. Hylton, Caroline vs. King George and Chancellor vs. Riverbend. Admission is free.
