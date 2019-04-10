Noah Robinson wasted little time deciding his college future.
The Louisa junior football standout picked up a scholarship offer from Old Dominion last month. Robinson announced on Twitter earlier this week that he’s orally committed to the Monarchs.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver was offered by ODU at its Junior Day festivities, along with North Stafford junior Javon Swinton.
Robinson’s size, speed and athleticism drew the attention of the Monarchs’ coaching staff. He was a first-team all-Jefferson District punt returner in 2018 and a second-team all-district choice at wide receiver.
He led the Lions with 26 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns. As a defensive back, he recorded 51 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. He averaged 13.4 yards per punt return, including a 64-yard touchdown against Powhatan.
The Monarchs rebooted their program in 2009. They compete in Conference USA. They joined FBS in 2014 and have had one winning season since—a 10-3 2016 campaign that culminated with a win over Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl.
HEATHERMAN ON THE RISE
Mountain View junior tight end Brendan Heatherman continues to garner attention on the recruiting scene.
Heatherman (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) has picked up offers from Appalachian State, Army, Charlotte, Penn, William & Mary and Youngstown State.
Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have shown interest in Heatherman, who has added 10 pounds of muscle since the end of the 2018 season.
“He’s blowing up quite a bit,” Mountain View head coach Lou Sorrentino said. “He’s a devastating, outstanding blocker. He’s also a big guy that can move and he’s got good hands.”
Three Mountain View seniors have made college decisions, Sorrentino noted.
Safety Kenny Sherrod is headed to Christopher Newport. Quarterback Malcolm Anderson and running back Ronald Robinson have each chosen Bridgewater.
BOWEN TO WALK ON
Colonial Forge standout senior running back Ernesto Bowen will be a preferred walk-on at FCS Norfolk State after declining to commit to one of four Division II scholarship offers.
Bowen held offers from Charleston (W.Va.), Fairmont State (W.Va.), Virginia-Wise and West Virginia State.
Bowen (6-foot, 175 pounds) said he plans to go to NSU and work his way into a role on the team.
“I still have a lot to prove,” Bowen said. “A lot of coaches turned me down because of my size.”
Bowen didn’t let a lack of girth stop him from moving the chains for the Eagles. He was named first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 6B. He was named second-team all-state in Class 6.
FIELDS RAISING CANE
Riverbend cross country and track and field standout Dillon Fields has committed to the University of Miami.
This past fall, Fields won the Fredericksburg All-Area meet and later finished second in the Commonwealth District and 10th in Region 6B. During the indoor season, he earned all-region honors in the 1,600 meters (second) and the 3,200 (seventh). He was second in the district in the 1,000.
MOSLEY PICKS EMU
Culpeper basketball standout Devin Mosley has pledged to continue his career at Eastern Mennonite University. Mosley was a first-team All-Area selection this past season after averaging 20 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game.
He was named Class 3 Northwestern District player of the year and first-team all-Region 3B. He helped lead the Blue Devils to the Class 3 state quarterfinals where they fell to eventual state runner-up Phoebus.