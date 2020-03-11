It’s not always easy for a high school quarterback to find a college home.
But Colonial Forge senior Madden Lowe believes he’s done just that.
Lowe committed Tuesday to Division III Catholic University in Washington.
Lowe was a second-team all-Commonwealth District selection in 2019 as he helped lead the Eagles to the Class 6 semifinals.
Eagles head coach John Brown said Catholic coaches had been studying Lowe for quite a while.
“He’s done all the camps and combines you could possibly do,” Brown said. “But I think he likes the fact that Catholic is in D.C. and it’s close to home. There’s plenty to do. At a lot of other Division III schools you’re kind of in the middle of nowhere … He likes the fact it’s in the city.”
The Cardinals like plenty about Lowe, too. He began his career at Riverbend before his family moved to Stafford County after his sophomore season. His decision making and mobility was a boon for the Eagles as they sought to replace former standout Ethan Garwood.
Lowe went 22-4 as a starter at Colonial Forge.
“He’s a winner and he’s got good leadership capabilities,” Brown said. “He was a leader on our team. He wasn’t afraid to speak up and get people to do what they needed to do on the field. He’s competitive. He’s got all the things you look for in a quarterback to lead your team.”
ASBURY SNAGS PITT OFFERNorth Stafford junior defensive back Shawn Asbury’s second scholarship offer is from a school in a power five conference.
Pittsburgh extended an offer to Asbury earlier this week. Former North Stafford head coach Chris Beatty is an assistant with the Panthers. Asbury, who is being recruited as a safety, also has an offer from William & Mary.
Asbury (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) suffered a torn ACL in 2019 but returned to complete the final half of his junior season with the Wolverines. He was named first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D in 2019 despite limited action.
RYAN STAYS HOT
James Monroe junior defensive back Aidan Ryan remains hot on the recruiting scene. Ryan added FCS offers from Bucknell, Dartmouth, Penn and Richmond in the past week.
Ryan was a first-team all-Region 3B defensive back last season. He was also named first-team All-Area. He’s being recruited by FBS programs Army and Navy.
BIG HONOR FOR DOSADO
Caroline senior wrestler Elizabeth Dosado was recently named Virginia girls wrestler of the year. Dosado will be honored at a Virginia Chapter National Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony April 18 in Glen Allen.
Dosado hit the 100-victory mark last month at the Battlefield District tournament. She also became the first Fredericksburg area girl to win a coed district crown when she defeated King George sophomore Jayden Richardson to take the Battlefield’s 106-pound title. She committed to the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) last week.
Former Orange athletic director Marc Cole will also be honored the same day as Dosado. Cole is one of six that will receive a 2020 Lifetime of Service Award. Cole was the Hornets’ AD for 29 years before he retired in 2017.
DOWNS GETS INVITE
Colonial Forge girls basketball standout Cameren Downs has been invited to participate in the Assist Women’s All-American Game March 28 at Hermitage High School in Henrico County.
Downs is the Eagles’ all-time leader in scoring and assists. She was named Commonwealth District player of the year last month and was The Free Lance-Star player of the year after her sophomore season.
