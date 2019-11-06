Massaponax stadium announcer Matt Kreitz was honored during the Panthers’ 28-13 victory over North Stafford on Friday.
Kreitz received a ring and a hearty applause from fans for being named the recipient of the National Association of Sports Public Address Announcers 2018-19 Bob Sheppard P.A. Announcer of the Year for high schools.
But that was just the beginning for Kreitz.
He was invited by West Virginia University announcer Bill Nevin to the Mountaineers’ press box. Kreitz will sit next to Nevin and experience what it’s like to announce a college game when West Virginia hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.
Nevin received the college announcer of the year award from the NASPAA and invited Kreitz to join him.
“This is an incredible opportunity,” Kreitz said. “I have been announcing high school games and events for over 17 years, but to see how game day operations work at a major university is a special opportunity that I am very much looking forward to.”
LIMPING TO FINISH
The Mountain View football team is dealing with two significant injuries this week.
Senior quarterback Edward Ware exited the Wildcats’ 21-7 victory over Stafford on Friday with a groin injury. Ware’s status for the regular season finale against Brooke Point is uncertain. AZ Hernandez finished the Stafford game and will take the snaps if Ware is unable to face the Black-Hawks.
“He’s been steady,” Mountain View head coach Lou Sorrentino said of Hernandez. “He understands the game. He’s got a good arm. He had more reps the other night than he’s had all year. I haven’t seen him play a ton of football, so we’ll see. I like the kid. He works hard. He’s been patient all year.”
Mountain View junior defensive back James Sullivan was lost for the year in the Stafford game with a potentially serious neck injury. Sullivan was scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday. Sorrentino said Sullivan is a college prospect who was having an all-district type of season. He joined the Wildcats before the season after transferring from North Carolina.
“We’re limping right now,” Sorrentino said. “We’re going to try to patch it together.”
TAYLOR’S STATUS TENUOUSCaroline senior basketball standout Kaylen Taylor’s status for the upcoming season is in doubt. Taylor suffered a broken arm in a fall league game against Massaponax and initially hoped to return by the start of the upcoming season.
The prognosis was later changed to three months from his September surgery, but that’s no longer a guarantee for the 5-foot-9 point guard.
Cavaliers head coach Antoine Johnson said the Cavaliers are in “wait and see” mode. Taylor averaged 21 points per game and was named first-team all-Battlefield District, second-team all-Region 4B and second-team All-Area last season.
Johnson said while Caroline has yet to have tryouts, the Cavaliers plan to replace Taylor “by committee.”
“Right now [senior] Cam Haskins has been taking over a little bit,” Johnson said. “We’ll see what we have after tryouts.”
PITT OFFERS BARNWELL
Spotsylvania freshman tight end and defensive tackle Mathias Barnwell picked up a scholarship offer from Pittsburgh this past week. It’s the sixth Division I offer for Barnwell, who was offered by Penn State the previous week.
WALSH SETS MARK
Courtland volleyball standout Alexa Walsh broke the school’s career assist record last week against Chancellor. Walsh entered the game 37 assists shy of the all-time mark and finished with 40 in that contest.
She eclipsed the previous mark of 1,514 career assists.
SOMERS PICKS VWU
Caroline senior baseball standout Toby Somers will continue his career at Virginia Wesleyan University. Somers played catcher and pitcher for the Cavaliers last season and helped lead them to Battlefield District regular season and tournament titles.
He went 4-0 as a pitcher with a 2.12 ERA. He batted .295 with 12 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. He threw out eight base runners from behind the plate.
