Aaliyah Pyatt’s first international competition was a learning experience. The Massaponax junior track and field star is hoping it was the first of many.
Pyatt was one of a dozen sprinters or middle-distance runners in the nation chosen to represent the National Scholastics Athletic Foundation at the Reykjavik International Games in Iceland this past weekend.
Pyatt arrived in Iceland on Friday and returned Monday.
She placed second in the 200 meters and ran the opening leg on the second-place 800 relay team while competing against athletes, including semiprofessionals, from across the globe.
Team NSAF included six girls and was a mixture of seniors and top-tier underclassmen.
“She enjoyed it,” Massaponax track coach Maurice Hutton said. “She used it as a lens into what the future may be like. She liked the professionalism of it. She was a bit nervous, but overall she enjoyed the experience.”
Pyatt will compete in the Millrose Games in New York City this weekend. That event is the long-running indoor track and field competition.
She’s aiming to drop her time in the 300 at that event. Another mission for Pyatt this year is to qualify for the Olympic Trials in the 400. Her current top time in the open 400 is 53.6, but she’s run it in 52.2 seconds as part of a 1,600 relay team. The Trials cut-off is 51.7.
Pyatt hasn’t run the 400 yet this year but will do so next month.
“With the way we’re training, I think the Trials are looking like a really good option for us,” Hutton said.
Pyatt was The Free Lance-Star girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year last spring. She’s on pace for another stellar campaign. She’s dropped her time in the 500 three seconds from a year ago to 1:12.87. She’s decreased her 300 time by more than a second, down to 38.29.
MAKING A SPLASH
Colonial Forge senior Lucas Johnson has signed with Duke University to continue his swimming career. Johnson was The Free Lance-Star swimmer of the year last season after he placed third in the 200 freestyle at the Class 6 competition.
Johnson’s best time in the 50 free is 20.69 and his best time in the 100 free is 45.11. He was first in the 200 free at the Eastern Zone Championships in August with a time of 1:54.34.
Colonial Forge girls swimming standout Arianna Perez has committed to Lynchburg.
CHARLESTON NABS TWO
Two area baseball standouts have signed with Division II University of Charleston (W.Va.). Courtland catcher Owen Reilly and Colonial Forge pitcher/infielder Charlie Morris will both continue their careers with the Golden Eagles.
Several of Morris’ teammates have also made college decisions. Aiden Tierney will compete for Longwood and Nolan Brown is headed to Southern Maryland. Keegan Doyle has committed to Christopher Newport, while Jaedon Harris (Bryant & Stratton), Khenyen Weaver (Marymount) and Robert Moffett (Marymount) will also play at the next level.
THOMAS GOES PREP
Colonial Forge senior running back Jamal Thomas will compete for the JP Warriors next fall. The college preparatory program is located in Mathews, N.C.
Thomas was a second-team all-Commonwealth District selection last season as he split time with other ball carriers.
FOXES ON THE MOVE
On Wednesday, King George offensive linemen Terrell Staton and Dekker Chuska signed with Wagner and West Virginia State, respectively.
But they aren’t the only Foxes’ seniors moving on to compete collegiately. Senior defensive tackle and offensive guard Samare Daniels has committed to Bridgewater. Fellow two-way lineman Chris Harms will compete for Shenandoah. Daniels was a first-team all-Battlefield District defensive tackle in 2019.
BROOKS PICKS RAMS
James Monroe senior football standout Dimario Brooks signed a national letter of intent with Shepherd (W.Va.) University on Wednesday. Brooks, a wide receiver, defensive back and return man, was a first-team all-Battlefield District and all-Region 3B performer. He was named second team All-Area and all-state in Class 3 in 2019.
WHITE ADDS OFFER
North Stafford running back Tevin White has picked up his ninth major college scholarship offer. West Virginia is the latest program to offer the sophomore.
White’s teammate, junior defensive back and running back Shawn Asbury is on the recruiting radar, as well. Asbury received his first scholarship offer from William & Mary on Tuesday and took an unofficial visit to Penn State this past weekend.
