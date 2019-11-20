Robby Matos is adjusting to private school life.
The former Riverbend and Fredericksburg Academy basketball standout returned to the Fredericksburg area Tuesday night as a member of Virginia Episcopal School.
The Fighting Bishops were visiting The Carmel School in Caroline County.
Matos finished with 11 points in a hard-fought 71-66 victory, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
“I think Robby has the potential to definitely be one of the leaders on the team,” VES head coach Darko Sedlar said. “He’s still a little young. He rushes a little bit at times. But you could tell in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter he kind of took over.”
The freshman point guard was breaking defenders down off the dribble and getting to the free throw line, where he was 5-for-6 on the night. He finished in the lane with a floater and two layups.
Sedlar said he’s also one of the team’s best defenders.
Matos played varsity as an eighth-grader at FA before his freshman season at Riverbend where he was named second-team all-Region 6B. He reclassified as a freshman upon his arrival at VES, which is located in Lynchburg.
Matos also played running back and punted for the Fighting Bishops’ football team.
“It’s amazing,” Matos said of private school. “Just having the freedom and being able to use the gym 24-7 is a benefit. The kids are great. The teachers are great. It’s a great opportunity athletically and academically.”
Carmel (1-1) hopes to have 6-foot-5 standout forward Jedi Danaher back from a concussion when it hosts the inaugural Carmel Tip-off tournament this weekend.
The Wildcats will face Williamsburg Christian Academy in the nightcap Friday at approximately 7 p.m. Richmond Christian and Church Hill Academy will square off in the opening game at 5:30 p.m.
The consolation contest is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. with the championship to follow at 6.
KELLY ON THE MEND
Washington & Lee standout running back L.J. Kelly is “day-to-day” with an ankle injury, Eagles head coach Joe Taylor said.
Kelly didn’t play in the Eagles’ 35-34 victory over Colonial Beach in the opening round of the Region 1A playoffs last Friday.
His status for W&L’s trip to Essex on Friday is uncertain. Kelly has rushed for 999 yards (9.0 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns this season.
GRAY TEARS LABRUM
Caroline junior softball standout Kamryn Gray suffered a torn labrum in September and will have surgery Dec. 19. Cavaliers softball coach Jasmine Blackwell said she expects Gray not to be fully healed until May.
Gray, a third baseman, was a second-team All-Area performer last spring after she batted. 617 with six home runs and 33 RBIs. She hit 15 doubles and scored 28 runs en route to being named the Cavaliers’ offensive MVP.
HALL GETS INVITE
James Monroe freshman linebacker Jordan Hall has received an invitation to compete in the Adidas/FBU Freshman All-American game.
The contest will take place Dec. 18 in Naples, Fla. and will be lived streamed on NBC Sports. Hall was named second-team all-Battlefield District earlier this week. He has 56 tackles, 24 assists and 19 tackles for loss this season. Hall and the Yellow Jackets (8-3) will be in action Friday when they host Brentsville in the Region 3B semifinals.
MORE OFFERS IN
Mountain View freshman Isaiah Daniels has seen his offensive role increase late in the season. His recruiting profile is growing, as well. The running back/slot receiver now holds four scholarship offers after Penn State and Virginia recently extended an offer.
Daniels has rushed for 302 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries in the past two games.
Spotsylvania freshman tight end Mathias Barnwell is up to seven scholarship offers after Pittsburgh and Virginia recently requested his services.
North Stafford senior wide receiver Holt Egan has a preferred walk-on opportunity at Virginia and a scholarship offer from Marist, which competes at the FCS level.
