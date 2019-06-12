Jeremy Jack has had just two weeks of up-close contact with rising freshman Mathias “Mega” Barnwell.
But the Spotsylvania football coach knows exactly why Barnwell received his first scholarship offer before entering high school.
Barnwell received an offer from Liberty University last week. The Flames are entering their second year as an FBS program. Jack expects Liberty is the first of many programs to offer Barnwell.
“Just being a 14 year-old that’s 6-5, 260,” Jack said of what catches his eye about Barnwell. “Genetics are certainly on his side at this point. He walks in and he’s head and shoulders above a vast majority of the guys.”
Barnwell is athletic, too. He’s played tight end in feeder programs and is projected to play the same position for the Knights’ varsity this fall.
Jack noted that in his single-wing offense tight ends are primarily blockers, but a player of Barnwell’s stature could make him adjust that approach.
“He’s done well in the 7-on-7s and things outside of our program in the tight end role,” Jack said. “With his size there is no reason not to look at him as a tight end.”
Still, Jack expects Barnwell to grow into an offensive or defensive line prospect at the next level. Jack said Barnwell recently attended a prospects’ camp at the University of Virginia and he’s on Penn State’s radar, as well.
“It’s not going to be a surprise that by the time he’s fully mature and he’s a senior he’ll have dozens and dozens of offers,” Jack said. “Just from a physical standpoint, if he continues to develop there’s no reason not to think so.”
KNIGHTS HIRE KARPSON
Spotsylvania has hired former Courtland assistant coach Ike Karpson as its new boys basketball coach.
Karpson replaces Corey Edmonds, who departed after one season. The Knights went 2-20 in Edmonds’ lone campaign.
Karpson, whose hiring was approved by the Spotsylvania County School Board Monday night, aims to bring stability to the program.
He’s the program’s fourth head coach since Len Carlson stepped down after the 2013-14 season. Cris Hairston, Darren Ainsworth and Edmonds all coached two years or fewer.
Spotsylvania athletic director Bill Swink said he was intrigued by Karpson’s vision for the program.
“I like his program layout,” Swink said. “I like his blending of athletics and academics. I like his plan for change and moving the program forward.”
TRIBE OFFER MUTTER
Charles Mutter split time at quarterback with Noah Sanders last fall at Brooke Point before enrolling in King George in January.
William & Mary’s coaching staff has been studying him closely as of late and earlier this week the Tribe extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior.
King George head coach Vern Lunsford said Mutter, who started his career at Riverbend, has a strong and accurate arm that caught the attention of the Tribe.
“He’s just a really hard working kid that loves the game,” Lunsford said. “He’s football 24-7. He wants to be there working out, whether it’s on the whiteboard, throwing, drills, lifting, anything. He wants to do it all the time. That’s fun to coach.”
Lunsford said William & Mary coaches have visited Mutter at school and saw him participate in a 7-on-7 competition at Colonial Forge. The Foxes also participated in a William & Mary 7-on-7 and Mutter attended the Tribe’s one-day camp on Tuesday.
“They really got to look at him and get a good feel for him,” Lunsford said. “They like the way he competes and his decision-making. They really had a chance to look him over and they did their homework.”
Mutter isn’t the only King George player on the college radar. Rising senior offensive tackle Terrell Staton (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) has an offer from Division II Urbana (Ohio) University and is also receiving interest from the Tribe.
WHITE ADDS ANOTHER
North Stafford rising sophomore running back Tevin White picked up a scholarship offer from Duke earlier this week.
The previous week, White was offered by Georgia, Indiana and Penn State. White is expected to carry a heavier load this fall after the graduation of former North Stafford star running back Devyn Ford, who will be a freshman at Penn State next season.
CHARGERS HOST COMBINE
Chancellor boys basketball coach Craig Boothe is hosting a high school boys and girls evaluation camp and combine for grades 9-12 July 27-28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Division III and junior college coaches have been invited to attend. In addition to player evaluations there will be clinics for parents, coaches and referees. The cost is $50 for players, coaches and referees and $25 for parents.
Registration is open at boothglobalsportsllc.com.
EAGLES RECEIVE HONOR
One boy and one girl from Washington & Lee each received Class 2 all-state soccer recognition. Sophomore midfielder Yahir Antunez was named to the boys second team. Senior midfielder Megan Smith was named to the girls second team.