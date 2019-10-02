When Mountain View hosts North Stafford in a Commonwealth District football clash Friday, it will be a matchup of the top two teams in Region 5D.
The Virginia High School League released its weekly power points for the first time this season earlier this week. The Wildcats (5–0) are ranked No. 1 in 5D and are followed by the Wolverines (3–1) at No. 2.
Stafford (1–3) is sixth and Brooke Point (0–4) is seventh. All eight teams in the region will qualify for the postseason.
That isn’t the only region with a Fredericksburg area school sitting at the top. Washington & Lee (3–1) is ranked first in 1A and Colonial Beach is eighth. In 3B, James Monroe (2–2) is perched at the top. Louisa (4–0) and Eastern View (5–0) are ranked first and second in 4B, respectively.
Spotsylvania (4–1) is fifth in 4B, followed by Chancellor (seventh), King George (ninth), Courtland (11th), Orange (12th) and Caroline (16th).
The top eight teams in 4B will move on to the playoffs. Culpeper (1–3) is 11th in 4C.
Massaponax (4–1) is ranked second behind Freedom (Woodbridge) in 6B. Colonial Forge (3–1) is fifth and Riverbend (1–4) is 10th.
KNIGHT IN RECOVERY
Spotsylvania is hopeful sophomore running back Joseph Gonzalez can return for a playoff push.
Gonzalez suffered a broken ankle in practice heading into the Knights contest at Brentsville two weeks ago and recently underwent surgery. Knights head coach Jeremy Jack said Gonzalez will have a checkup at the end of this month that will determine his availability for the postseason.
Prior to his injury, Gonzalez recorded more than 100 total yards in a win over Culpeper. He provided the Knights’ single-wing offense a speedy option to the power combination of Ty-Shaun Colbert and DeAnthony Pendleton.
“He was definitely that change-of-pace back for us,” Jack said. “In those first couple of games, he was explosive. He’s the fastest kid in our program.”
Jack said reserve Shaun Moore has stepped up in Gonzalez’s absence.
CLARK MAKES MOVE
The Eastern View boys basketball team will be without one of its leading scorers from the past two years when the upcoming season begins. Guard Zion Clark has transferred to Blue Ridge School in St. George.
Clark was an honorable mention all-Battlefield District selection each of the past two years. He started his career at Highland School in Warrenton before he joined the Cyclones for his sophomore and junior campaigns.
He’s reclassified and is a junior at Blue Ridge.
SKINNER PICKS DELAWARE
Louisa County native Tyi Skinner will sign a national basketball letter of intent with the University of Delaware next month. Skinner is a senior at TPLS Academy in Richmond. She played her first two seasons with Louisa and was a first-team All-Area selection as a sophomore in 2016-17.
BOOTHE HOSTING CLINIC
Chancellor boys basketball coach Craig Boothe is hosting Point Guard Academy on Saturday at Riverbend. The clinic will focus on six “Ps” of playing point guard: playmaking, penetrating, pressure, premonition, passing and perseverance.
Interested players can register at boothglobalsportsllc.com.
