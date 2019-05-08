Mountain View junior swimmer Georgia Johnson has orally committed to the University of South Carolina.
The six-time Class 5 state finalist is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.
She swims year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club.
Johnson’s personal-best times would currently place her as one of the top breaststrokers on the South Carolina roster with only two others ahead of her pace in the 100 and 200 breast.
This past February, Johnson placed third in the state in the 100 breast (1:02.88) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:03.17).
She was named Free Lance-Star girls swimmer of the year.
INSERRA HEADING WEST
North Stafford senior wrestling standout Giuseppi Inserra will continue his career at West Virginia. Inserra was a first-team All-Area performer this past season after he won the Class 5 state title in the 152-pound weight class.
North Stafford recently held a signing ceremony for Inserra. He was joined by seniors Nick Decola (Mary Washington lacrosse), Chris Hicks (Lock Haven football) and Annika Benson (Bridgewater lacrosse).
VHSL CONDUCTING SURVEY
The Virginia High School League is performing a study of the out-of-season practice rule and is seeking input from principals, athletic directors and superintendents. The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/DTSTX32 and will close on Friday at 5 p.m.
The VHSL began allowing teams to practice out of season in 2011.
TRIBE OFFERS COLBERT
Spotsylvania sophomore running back Ty-Shaun Colbert has picked up his first scholarship offer. William & Mary offered Colbert (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) earlier this week. Colbert also plays outside linebacker and strong safety for the Knights.
THREE KNIGHTS COMMIT
Colbert’s football teammate, Trevor Croson, is moving on to play baseball at Patrick Henry Community College. Croson was a first-team all-district utility player as a quarterback for the Knights, but on the diamond, he helped Spotsylvania win the Class 3 state championship last spring.
Croson pitches and plays shortstop. Knights’ senior catcher Jonathan Olsberg is headed to Eastern Mennonite while pitcher Brian Baker will play for Washington College.
ALEXANDER TO GARRETT
The Carmel School has its first college basketball player. Wildcats’ senior Iziah Alexander has committed to Division III Garrett College in Maryland. Alexander, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Canada, averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds per game last season.
UBILES HITS MILESTONE
North Stafford girls lacrosse standout Victoria Ubiles recently scored her 100th career goal. Ubiles is the first player in school history to hit the century mark.
LIONS KEEP ROARING
Louisa senior basketball standout Chris Shelton wasn’t alone at a signing ceremony on Wednesday when he inked a national letter of intent with Hampton University. The Lions also announced that Victoria Lane will play field hockey for Mount Olive (N.C.), Mason Morris will wrestle at West Virginia Tech and Jordan Leslie is heading to Virginia Union to play football.
CITADEL NOT DETERRED
Mountain View tight end Brendan Heatherman recently suffered a torn ACL but that didn’t stop The Citadel from extending an offer to the Class of 2020 prospect. Heatherman suffered the injury at a recent showcase camp after he had collected several Division I scholarship offers.
CAVS MAKING HISTORY
The Caroline boys soccer team has set a school record for wins in a season (seven), including a 1-0 victory at Courtland on Monday. It’s Caroline’s first-ever soccer victory over the Cougars’ boys or girls. Earlier this season the Cavaliers’ boys and girls each earned their first-ever win over King George.
CAROLINE TRIO COMMITS
Three Caroline football seniors have determined where they’ll play next. Quarterback Talen Smith will play for Hampden-Sydney, while defensive back Enrique Romero-Baker is headed to North Carolina Wesleyan.
Tyler Smith will join the sprint football team at Alderson-Broaddus and also run for the Battlers’ track and field team. Sprint football is for players that weigh 178 pounds or less. Smith, who is slated to play slot receiver, said he has aspirations of eventually joining the Battlers’ varsity program.
BROWN MAKES CALL
Colonial Forge senior girls basketball standout Tenia Brown will play for Lancaster Bible College. Brown was an honorable mention all-Commonwealth District performer last season.
TATE ADDRESSES DECISION
Fredericksburg Christian senior Daniel Tate has committed to Gettysburg (Pa.) College. Tate was a starting offensive lineman for the Eagles’ football team that captured its second VISAA Division II state title last fall.
VSGA HONORS PFEIFFER
North Stafford senior Jacob Pfeiffer was one of 31 scholars honored at the Virginia State Golf Association-VIP Scholarship ceremony on Monday. The University of Virginia-bound Pfeiffer is a four-year varsity golfer and three-year captain. He’s also played soccer for the Wolverines. He holds a 4.36 GPA and ranks 17th in his class of 393.