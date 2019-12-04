Adin Huntington always dreamed of announcing his college decision surrounded by family and friends as he donned a cap of the school of his choice.
The Mountain View standout senior defensive lineman didn’t have college football heavyweights like Alabama or Clemson to choose from, but that did little to deter his enthusiasm.
Huntington orally committed to Kent State this week. The Golden Flashes (6-6 this season) play in the Football Bowl Subdivision’s Mid-American Conference and last appeared in a bowl game in 2012.
Huntington chose Kent State over scholarship offers from Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Monmouth (N.J.), Richmond, Robert Morris and St. Francis (Pa.).
“It was the relationships I built with the Kent State coaches and how they made me feel like they wanted me,” Huntington said. “It was a family feeling. It felt like home. They have a great defensive scheme and I see myself fitting in it. The culture is changing there and I want to be a part of something big.”
Huntington plans to sign a national letter of intent with Kent State on Dec. 18.
He said the Golden Flashes recruited him as a defensive tackle. At 6-foot and 260 pounds, he’s also a sprinter for the Mountain View track and field team.
Huntington plans to run for the Wildcats this winter. He’s weighing early enrollment at Kent State which would cut his indoor track season short and allow him to get acclimated to college life and participate in spring practice.
“I’m going to talk it over with my dad and see if I’m ready for that next step from being a high school student to being a college student and just go from there,” Huntington said. “I just want to make the best choice for me.”
Huntington was named Commonwealth District defensive player of the year last month. He finished the season with 81 tackles, 14 ½ sacks, 13 other tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He racked up 50 quarterback pressures.
BAD BREAK FOR MORLEY
When Massaponax junior quarterback Luke Morley exited the Region 6B title game in the fourth quarter Friday at Colonial Forge, the Panthers’ coaching staff believed he had a high ankle sprain.
Morley later learned he fractured his fibula.
Panthers head coach Eric Ludden said Morley should recover well. He said the diagnosis Morley received is that he’ll be out of action for 6-12 weeks.
“It’s a non-weight bearing bone which is good,” Ludden said. “In 6-12 weeks he’ll be full recovered and able to run, so it’s a good prognosis.”
Morley finished with 1,457 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He passed for 509 yards and four scores. He picked up his first scholarship offer on Tuesday when William & Mary requested he join its program. Morley runs the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds and has a 4.1 GPA.
Ludden said Morley (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) could play any number of positions at the next level, including receiver, tight end, outside linebacker or safety.
TRIBE OFFER PANTHERS
Morley wasn’t the only Massaponax standout to receive an offer from William & Mary on Tuesday. The Tribe are also pursuing junior linebacker/fullback Elijah Christopher and junior wide receiver/free safety Jaiven Plummer.
Christopher (5-foot-10, 210 pounds) rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. He also had a receiving score. He racked up 56 tackles from his inside linebacker position, including 9 ½ for loss. He was named first-team all-Commonwealth District on offense and defense.
He said he’s received no clarity from William & Mary coaches on a college position.
“I’m just completely blessed and honored to receive that offer,” Christopher said. “I was kind of shocked but when you put in all the hard work inside and outside of school, it’ll soon pay off.”
Plummer finished with 221 total yards a touchdown in seven games. He also had a blocked punt and a fumble recovery.
ACC PURSUES BARNWELL
Two more Atlantic Coast Conference programs extended a scholarship offer to Spotsylvania freshman tight end Mathias Barnwell earlier this week. Duke and Virginia Tech are the latest programs to pursue the 6-foot-5, 260 pound Barnwell.
The Blue Devils and Hokies join Virginia and Pittsburgh as other ACC school to offer Barnwell, who was named first-team all-Battlefield District last month.
