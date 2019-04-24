Mountain View football coach Lou Sorrentino was teaching class on Wednesday when he was interrupted by a few guests.
Stafford County Superintendent Scott Kizner, Mountain View principal Jim Stemple and athletic director Greg Margheim had some news to share with the veteran coach, who has won 224 games in his career.
Stemple had the duty of informing Sorrentino that he’s been elected to the Virginia High School League hall of fame.
Sorrentino becomes the second active Fredericksburg-area head coach to receive the honor, joining his close friend Rich Serbay of James Monroe.
Coaches are eligible for induction after 15 years of experience or upon retirement. They’re judged solely on their high school accomplishments.
There are plenty for Sorrentino, who has amassed a 224-108 record in his career (a .675 winning percentage). He went 84-29 at Culpeper from 1992-2001, including the school’s only state title—the Group AAA, Division 5 crown in 1999.
Sorrentino was 70-24 at C.D. Hylton as he directed the Bulldogs to the 2002 Division 6 state championship.
Sorrentino was hired at Mountain View in 2010 and has led the Wildcats to a 58-46 mark. He’s coached several future Division I players in his career, including former Mountain View wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton.
Hamilton went on to become Penn State’s all-time leader in career receptions and is entering his second season with the Denver Broncos.
After learning of Sorrentino’s selection, Hamilton wrote on Twitter “I been saying get this man in for years.”
The induction ceremony will take place June 23 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Charlottesville.
BEARS MAKING MOVES
Two Riverbend football standouts didn’t let a subpar season on the field prevent them from making moves to secure their college futures.
Bears standout linebacker Ben Skinner recently accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at Virginia Tech, while defensive back Damonte Pratt has orally committed to Division II Seton Hill (Pa.).
Skinner earned honorable mention all-Commonwealth District recognition as a junior, but he and the entire Bears team was shut out of any honors after a 1-9 2018 campaign.
Skinner said playing safety as a junior combined with a rough senior season prevented him from getting any scholarship offers. Still, he’s thrilled to land at a school he’s been interested in for years.
“I was talking to [Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster] and he wants to get me down there and compete for time on special teams as a freshman,” Skinner said. “I’ve really liked Tech since my freshman year when I went down there.”
Pratt said Seton Hill’s diversity and the school’s academics intrigued him. He said the Griffins also have a young coaching staff that relates well with players. That staff gave Pratt his only Division II opportunity.
“They believed in me,” Pratt said.
HAWKS’ PAIR COMMIT
Two Brooke Point football standouts have decided where they’ll continue their careers. Running back Deondre Scott will compete for Lackawanna College, a junior college program in Scranton, Pa. Scott was a second-team all-Commonwealth District performer in 2018 as he split time in the backfield with Christian Thompson.
Teammate Keynin Burgess, a Brooke Point wide receiver, is headed to Frostburg State University, Black-Hawks head coach Dwight Hazelwood said.
Scott and Burgess aren’t the only Stafford County players to recently make a decision. Colonial Forge defensive end/tight end Thomas Chown has committed to Carleton (Minn.) College, while Mountain View linebacker Bryant Graham has chosen Bridgewater.
HARDING HITS MARK
Washington & Lee softball standout A.C. Harding hit a milestone earlier this week when she recorded her 400th career strikeout in a win 9-0 win over Essex. Harding hit 300 strikeouts last May.