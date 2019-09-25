When Victoria Barrett is on the volleyball court she displays no fear.
The same can be said for the North Stafford senior when choosing a college to continue her career.
Barrett had no qualms about moving 2,000 miles away from home to compete for the New Mexico State Aggies.
The school is located in Las Cruces, N.M. and competes in the Division I Western Athletic Conference. The Aggies are 9–3 this season and have won at least 20 games in seven of their past eight full campaigns.
They’re getting a weapon in Barrett, a two-time Free Lance-Star player of the year who visited the campus earlier this month.
As a junior last fall she recorded a Virginia High School League-record 721 kills. She helped the Wolverines reach the Class 5 state championship where they fell to Princess Anne.
Barrett finished last season with roughly 1,200 career kills which put her on pace to break the VHSL record of 1,716 which is held by Megan Good of Fort Defiance.
CARTER PICKS HOKIES
Barrett isn’t the only star athlete from North Stafford to make a big decision recently. Wolverines’ junior softball standout Alison Carter has orally committed to Virginia Tech. She’s set to sign a national letter of intent with the Hokies in November 2020 and enroll in 2021.
Carter has played outfield and first base, but was recruited by the Hokies as an outfielder.
The two-year varsity performer has started all 40 games of her career with a batting average of .402. She led the Wolverines in runs, hits, doubles and on-base percentage as a freshman and sophomore.
She’s twice received all-Region 5D honors as well as first-team All-Area. She was second-team all-state in Class 5 last spring and was named the Wolverines’ co-Most Valuable Player.
Carter also competes with the Virginia Unity travel team. She’s batted .491 with 12 home runs and 121 RBIs in 135 games with the Unity since 2017.
Her North Stafford teammate, Jenna Pearson, has also committed to Virginia Tech.
TAYLOR ON THE MEND
Caroline senior basketball standout Kaylen Taylor played two games of football for the Cavaliers. But after walking away from the gridiron and playing fall league basketball, Taylor suffered a broken arm and will miss three months of action.
Taylor was injured on Saturday in a fall league game against Massaponax at Chancellor High. If his timetable holds up, he could miss one month of action.
Caroline head coach Antoine Johnson said he initially thought Taylor would miss 4–6 weeks but learned otherwise on Tuesday.
Taylor, Caroline’s point guard, was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection last season after averaging 20.7 points per game. He was named second-team all-Region 4B and second-team All-Area.
COLBERT TO RETURN
Spotsylvania football coach Jeremy Jack said standout running back Ty-Shaun Colbert will play Friday night against Courtland.
Colbert missed last Friday’s 34–30 loss to Brentsville with an undisclosed injury. Jack said he sat Colbert as a precaution.
“He’s ready to go,” Jack said.
After the first three games of the season, Colbert was second in the Fredericksburg area with 420 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
“He’s certainly our workhorse,” Jack said. “When he’s not on the field it definitely has an impact on our offense.”
KREITZ RECEIVES HONOR
Veteran Massaponax public address announcer Matt Kreitz has received a major honor in his field.
The National Association of Sport Public Address Announcers has selected Kreitz as the High School 2018–19 Bob Sheppard P.A. Announcer of the Year.
Kreitz has been the Panthers’ football announcer for the past 17 years. He’s called 12 regional playoff games and one state semifinal. He’s also announced baseball, basketball, wrestling, marching band assessments and other Massaponax events.
“I am grateful to the administrators and coaches at Massaponax High School who have given me the opportunity to announce for the last 17 years,” Kreitz said. “I would also like to thank all of our fans who have supported my announcing endeavors.”
Massaponax athletic director Stan Clements said Kreitz is “a huge part” of the school and is appreciated throughout the community.
“His commitment to professionalism, being clear, concise and correct can be counted on at every event he announces,” Clements said.
