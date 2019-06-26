After three years as the athletic director at Culpeper High School, Patricia Oliver is no longer serving in that role.
Culpeper County Public Schools listed the Blue Devils’ AD position as a vacancy on its website Tuesday. Oliver said “I have no comment” when reached by telephone Wednesday. Culpeper principal Daniel Soderholm was unavailable for comment.
Oliver has been a teacher and coach for more than 20 years. She was the AD at Smithfield High from 2014-16. She took over for former Culpeper AD Mike Wills after he died of cancer in 2016.
She’s formerly the girls basketball coach at North Stafford and had a five-year run with the Wolverines as the assistant AD.
Oliver was nominated by two Culpeper seniors for the Most Spirited Athletic Director in the country award and in February she was named one of 10 finalists for the honor.
Culpeper’s school system lists the position as a full-time job that pays from $80,665-$112,931 per year.
EX-LION GETS OFFER
Former Louisa basketball standout Malachi Poindexter has received a scholarship offer from Division I Manhattan College.
Poindexter began his career with the Lions before transferring to St. Anne’s-Belfield, a private school in Charlottesville. The Class of 2020 prospect was a first-team all-Conference 19 performer for the Lions in 2017.
He recently averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists at a showcase event at Blue Ridge School and the Jaspers extended the scholarship offer on Monday. It’s the first offer for the 6-foot-3, 182-pound guard.
SIX PURSUE HUNTINGTON
Mountain View rising senior defensive lineman Adin Huntington is up to six scholarship offers from Division I and II programs. James Madison and Monmouth, both FCS programs, are the two most recent offers for the 6-foot-1, 250-pound defensive end.
Huntington also has offers from Division II Bowie State, Virginia State, Virginia-Wise and Wheeling-Jesuit.
Huntington was a second-team all-Commonwealth District selection last fall. He was also named second-team all-Region 5D.
‘HOOS OFFER WHITE
Huntington isn’t the only Stafford County football standout being recognized by college coaches. North Stafford rising sophomore Tevin White is adding FBS scholarship offers by the week. This past weekend, Virginia offered the 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back.
White also holds offers from Duke, Georgia, Indiana and Penn State. White is expecting a breakout season this fall after backing up Penn State freshman Devyn Ford at North Stafford last season.
BLAND ADDS ANOTHER
Washington & Lee graduate Andrew Lacey reached back to his alma mater to grab his latest basketball prospect from the Fredericksburg area.
Eagles guard John Day will continue his career at Richard Bland, a junior college program in Petersburg. Lacey is entering his first season as the head coach of the Statesmen. The former W&L hoops standout was previously the head coach at Varina High School.
Day is the third 2019 graduate from the area to join the Statesmen. Girardi Cubillan (James Monroe) and Mykai Smith (Caroline) are also on board. Day averaged 20.6 points per game for the Eagles last season.