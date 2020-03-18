The organizers of the Area All-Star Classic are determined to host the event even if it’s not held until July.
Riverbend boys basketball coach Nat Jackson said the event is postponed indefinitely from its original April 11 date.
But Jackson isn’t willing to give up on the contests—which feature a boys and girls game for Fredericksburg area seniors—despite the coronavirus pandemic having wreaked havoc on the sports world.
“We’ll go as late as possible,” Jackson said. “If we have to go into late June or even early July I’d be willing to do that. A lot of kids have expressed interest in playing no matter when it is. Once all of this is over, people will be looking for opportunities to get out of the house and do something.”
The Classic is entering its seventh year and is held each spring at Riverbend. The area’s top seniors are selected and then drafted by opposing coaches following a workout. There is also a 3-point shootout and a slam dunk contest.
Youth league games begin early in the day and the festivities are capped with the boys contest. Jackson said he’s already sent out 35-40 invitations.
With schools being shut down, Jackson said communication has been more difficult than normal. He’s stressing that any coaches or players that have received an e-mail from him, respond promptly following the steps listed in the e-mail.
GRAY, CAMPBELL HONORED
Former James Monroe basketball standout Michael Gray was recently named Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II player of the year.
Gray transferred to Blue Ridge after his sophomore season at JM and reclassified. He was a junior for the Barons this past season and he helped lead them to their second straight state championship.
Culpeper native Maliq Brown, who recently picked up a scholarship offer from Georgetown, is Gray’s teammate and was named to the all-state second-team.
Carmel senior Joshua Campbell was named to the VISAA Division III first-team after he helped lead the Wildcats to the state semifinals.
Campbell paced the Wildcats in points per game (17.5), rebounds (7.8) and assists (4.1) last season. He finished his career with 1,894 points. His 351 career 3-pointers rank third-all-time in state private school history.
HUNTER TO PLAY TWO
Louisa senior Xavien Hunter will play basketball and football for The Apprentice School in Newport News.
Hunter was a first-team all-Jefferson District defensive back for the Lions in the fall. He was named first-team all-district and all-Region 4B in basketball.
He joined the Lions’ football team for the first time as a junior in 2018 and helped lead the Lions basketball squad to the Class 4 state title game in 2019.
WHITMAN PICKS CNU
One season of football proved fruitful for James Monroe senior Tyler Whitman. The two-sport standout has committed to Christopher Newport University.
Whitman started at wide receiver for the Yellow Jackets last season. He finished with 26 catches for 459 yards and four touchdowns. He was an honorable mention all-Battlefield District choice.
Whitman was also a two-year starting guard for JM’s basketball team.
E-SPORTS ON HOLD
The Virginia High School League has pushed the start of spring sports back to March 30 and now E-sports are on hold, as well.
The VHSL announced earlier this week that e-sports are suspended for the next two weeks. During the time off, continuation will be reassessed. E-sports began as a pilot program in the fall.
HALL CEREMONY POSTPONED
The VHSL announced Wednesday it has postponed its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony from April 26 until Oct. 14.
Chancellor veteran field hockey coach Jim Larkin is one of the inductees. Larkin’s teams have won 350 games and five state championships in his 23 years at the helm.
MUTTER ADDS OFFER
West Liberty University, a Division II program in West Virginia, has extended a scholarship offer to King George junior quarterback Charles Mutter.
Mutter also holds an offer from William & Mary. Mutter was a second-team all-Battlefield District selection last season after transferring from Brooke Point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.