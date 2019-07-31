Massaponax rising junior track and field standout Aaliyah Pyatt didn’t reach her goal of All-American status at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. in June.
But Pyatt more than made up for that shortcoming this past weekend in Sacramento, Calif.
Pyatt won the 400 meters and anchored the winning 1,600 relay team at the National Junior Olympic Championships.
Pyatt was seeded fourth in the 400 but completed the race in a personal-best of 53.60 seconds to distance herself from second-place Lauren Harris of Nebraska by 1.60 seconds.
Pyatt’s previous personal best was 53.94. Her new mark is the sixth-best in Virginia since 2000 according to Milesplit.com.
Pyatt competed with the MVP Track Club. She was joined on the winning 1,600 relay team by Emily Catlett (Massaponax), Erin Irlan (Paul VI) and Emma Seetoo (Westfield). They entered the meet ranked No. 2 behind Track Houston.
After two legs run by Catlett and Seetoo, MVP still trailed Houston by nearly two seconds. The gap was closed by Irlan on the third leg and Pyatt brought the title home with a leg of 52.28 seconds. The quartet’s final time was 3:43.73.
Pyatt also earned All-American status in the 200 with a third-place finish in a time of 23.97.
KAUTHEN PICKS LEOPARDS
Colonial Forge rising senior football standout Max Kauthen orally committed to Lafayette (Pa.) University, an FCS program that competes in the Patriot League this past week.
Kauthen was recruited by schools in the Ivy League and Patriot League because of his combination of athletics and academics.
“He has pretty good size. He’s about 225 pounds and he has good speed. He runs a 4.5 [40-yard dash],” Colonial Forge head coach John Brown said. “He has a pretty good work ethic. He works hard in the weight room. He’s physical and he’s got great grades. He’s right in [Lafayette’s] wheelhouse. He’ll do great there. It’s right up his alley.”
Kauthen is expected to play inside linebacker and running back for the Eagles this upcoming season. He’s the younger brother of former Colonial Forge standout Liam Kauthen who now plays for Virginia Military Institute.
Kauthen isn’t the only Eagle on the college radar. A trio of juniors—Elijah Sarratt, Noel Innocent and Mike Vinson—could blossom into Division I recruits.
Brown said he’s expecting big seasons out of all of them and that Sarratt’s combination of size and speed makes him particularly intriguing. He’s up to 6-foot-1, 190 pounds. He’ll play wide receiver and safety for the Eagles but may project as an outside linebacker at the next level.
Innocent (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) plays cornerback while Vinson (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) plays outside linebacker and will line up all over the field on offense.
’Cat’s PROFILE GROWING
Mountain View rising senior defensive lineman Adin Huntington plans to bet on himself this season. Huntington has several FCS scholarship offers and in the past week he picked up his first FBS offer from Kent State.
Huntington said while he likes James Madison, Kent State and Richmond, he plans to play out his senior year and see if any new suitors emerge.
“I’m going to see what other schools are interested in me off of my senior year and I’ll go from there,” Huntington said.
Huntington was a second-team all-Commonwealth District performer last season. He’s 6-foot-1, 255 pounds and runs the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds. He competed for the Mountain View track and field team in the spring and ran the 100 meters in 11.4 seconds.
He’s hit 10 feet in the standing broad jump and completed the shuttle drill in 4.2 seconds. He said college coaches are typically shocked when they see how well he moves for his size.
“The athleticism portion opens their eyes,” Huntington said. “And that helps get their attention right out the gate.”
While Huntington lines up on the edge for the Wildcats, he said he’s also capable of playing the defensive tackle position.
“I can play across the whole line,” he said.
CUNNINGHAM named
JM FIELD HOCKEY COACH
James Monroe has promoted junior varsity field hockey coach Erin Cunningham to varsity. Cunningham takes over a JM program that has captured back-to-back Class 3 state titles.
She’s JM’s third head coach in the past three years. Jamie Tierney-Harris resigned shortly before the 2018 season to take over at Mary Washington. She was replaced by Lindsey Heppner who guided the Yellow Jackets to a 20-2 record and the second of their state crowns.
Cunningham spent two years as the JV head coach and compiled a 20-3 record and two Battlefield District titles.