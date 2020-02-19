After one season of a newly installed postseason basketball format, Region 4B is considering making changes.
For the past two seasons, all of the teams in the region qualified for the playoffs.
But this season the top five teams in 4B-North and 4B-South made the postseason, leaving out six other teams.
The standings are based on a power points system.
Caroline’s boys finished sixth in 4B-North and out of the postseason despite capping the regular season with the same record (11–10) as No. 4 Eastern View and defeating the Cyclones twice, including one road victory by 37 points.
Chancellor’s girls finished ahead of Caroline in the Battlefield District standings and swept the Cavaliers. But the Chargers will be on the road at Caroline in the first-round of region play on Monday.
Cavaliers athletic director Paul Heizer said his colleagues in 4B have already begun discussions about making region victories count as much as district wins.
Currently district wins are worth 36 points with region victories worth 32. Ca roline’s boys have four nondistrict region wins over Patrick Henry-Ashland, Lee-Davis (twice) and Hanover.
Patrick Henry and Hanover, which are both below .500, qualified for the postseason by finishing in the top five in 4B-South.
Heizer said if the system being discussed was in place this year, the Cavaliers would have advanced to the postseason. He said no system will ever be perfect, but the ADs are serious about fixing any shortcomings.
“I can’t say that we’re all on board, but we’ve started the talks about our points system,” Heizer said. “We can’t change it midseason, but we’re talking about adjusting it next year, so that you encourage teams to play more region schools and reward them for those victories.”
RYAN HEATING UP
James Monroe junior football standout Aidan Ryan continues to heat up on the recruiting scene.
Ryan entered this past week with scholarship offers from William & Mary and Army. In the past several days, he’s added offers from Massachusetts, Monmouth (N.J.) and Princeton. Liberty is recruiting him heavily, as well.
Army, UMass and Liberty all compete in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Ryan was a first-team All-Area defensive back in 2019. He said most schools are recruiting him as a defensive back, but William & Mary has mentioned the possibility of playing offense.
“I’m just trying to handle everything that’s coming my way, keep my head down and keep working,” Ryan said.
Ryan (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) plans to visit Duke, Liberty, Penn State and Richmond next month. He’ll visit Rutgers and Virginia in April.
He said he’s not necessarily holding out for an offer to a school that competes in one of the power five conferences, such as Duke, Penn State or Virginia.
“It would be nice to have one of those offers,” Ryan said. “But free school is free school. I can’t complain about it at all.”
A RETURN TO ROOTS
Former H.H. Poole Middle School football coach Rashad Cook has accepted the head coaching position at his alma mater, Western Branch in Chesapeake.
Cook was an all-Southeastern District running back for the Bruins in the 1990s and went on to play for Virginia State.
He replaces Greg Gibson, who resigned at the end of last season after a 4–7 campaign.
Cook’s wife, Lashaun Cook, has been the girls basketball coach at Colonial Forge since 2015. She guided the Eagles to the 2017 Class 6 state championship.
Lashaun Cook and Colonial Forge AD Jeff Berry declined to comment on her future with the program. The Eagles will begin the Region 6B playoffs Friday with a home game against Patriot.
LARDGE CHANGES PLANS
Stafford senior football standout Devin Lardge announced on Twitter Wednesday that he’s rescinded his commitment to Army.
Lardge orally committed to the Black Knights last July.
He was a first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D selection at defensive back in 2019.
NORAIR TALLIES GOAL
Fredericksburg Academy junior Grace Norair made her presence felt for the U.S. Rise Women’s National Team Wednesday against Canada’s U18 squad.
The U.S. swept the Canadians in two contests and Norair scored a goal when she finished off a baseline attack just after intermission en route to a 6–0 victory in the first contest.
Norair has committed to Duke.
CAVS START E-SPORTS
Caroline is the latest Fredericksburg area school to start an Esports program. The Cavaliers began play on Tuesday with a match against Washington & Lee. Heizer said they have eight to nine players.
Thirty-seven Virginia High School League schools started Esports in the fall through a pilot program, including several from the Fredericksburg area.
