Anedra Logan has a goal to jump-start track and field in the Fredericksburg area. As a mother of children in the Spotsylvania County school system, she’s noticed a lack of participation and interest in the sport.
Logan served as an assistant track and field coach at Riverbend last season and she helped start the Virginia Blaze AAU program this summer.
Logan is hoping her new role as the head coach and overseer of all Riverbend cross country and track and field programs will aid her goal of seeing the sport take off in the Fredericksburg area.
Logan, a former hurdler and relay runner at Tennessee State University, has been appointed to the position after the resignation of former head coach Cathy Binder.
“She’s really, really interested in making track accessible to all our kids and to increase the numbers in those who want to compete,” Riverbend athletic director Tim Stimmell said. “She’s got plans to get into the schools and working with the P.E. teachers and maybe doing some units where she can introduce track and field to some of the kids. Not to mention she’s in the [Riverbend] building as a mentor, too. She’s really trying to reach the kids at a lot of different levels. She’s really good.”
Veteran runner and former Olympian Silvio Guerra will continue his role as the primary cross country and distance coach for the Bears.
However, Stimmell noted that Guerra still competes professionally and can’t be available all the time. Logan will keep the program afloat on those occasions. Justin Turner coaches the track team’s throwers.
“We feel good about the way things are moving,” Stimmell said.
Logan’s AAU team had 15 athletes this summer and eight qualified for the Junior Olympics. That includes her daughter, 10 year-old Nhandi Logan, who placed sixth in the nation in the long jump at the AAU Junior Olympics.
The eight Blaze athletes hailed from six different schools in Spotsylvania and Stafford. Logan is also exploring the opening of an indoor track and field/athletic training facility that she believes would benefit the region.
“Our goal is to revitalize track and field in the area,” Logan said. “We have 11,000 students in Spotsylvania County alone, and track and field is an afterthought.”
LEAKE PICKS BISON
Less than a month before the high school football season kicks off, Eastern View standout Blake Leake has lightened his load.
Leake no longer has to dwell on his college future after he orally committed to Bucknell last week. The Bison compete in the FCS Patriot League and were 1-10 last fall. They have a first-year head coach in Dave Cecchini.
Leake, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver and safety, was named all-state at both positions last fall. He also held a scholarship offer from Virginia Military Institute. At Bucknell he’ll join former King George standout Justis Peppers, who is now a junior offensive lineman for the Bison.
A highlight for Leake last season was his 57-yard touchdown catch as the gun sounded in a 19-14 win over Louisa in the Region 4B semifinals. The Cyclones (13–1 in 2018) saw their season end with a 35–31 loss at Lake Taylor in the state semifinals.
Eastern View opens this upcoming season Aug. 30 at Culpeper.
CASEY IN THE SWING
After the sudden resignation of golf and baseball coach Frank Dow last month, the Caroline athletic department is batting .500 in finding replacements.
Tim Casey will take over the golf program after serving as a volunteer assistant for four years, Cavaliers athletic director Paul Heizer said. Casey has also been a junior varsity assistant baseball coach.
Heizer said the Cavaliers are still searching for a replacement for Dow on the diamond. He stepped down after leading Caroline to Battlefield District regular season and tournament titles last spring.