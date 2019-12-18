Nakiyah Bumgardner-Ferguson was devastated to learn the knee injury she suffered over the summer was misdiagnosed and she had endured a torn ACL instead.
Bumgardner-Ferguson didn’t receive the news until tryouts in November. The Spotsylvania High senior basketball standout wanted to schedule surgery as soon as possible so she could be prepared to begin her freshman season of college hoops in 2020.
She set the surgery for Dec. 3, but she had a bit of business to handle the day before.
Bumgardner-Ferguson entered her senior season with 986 career points, 14 shy of the 1,000-point milestone.
She suited up in the season-opening 67-47 loss to Brooke Point and scored exactly 14 points. She had surgery the following day and will miss the remainder of the season.
“It was a very special and emotional moment for her,” Spotsylvania first-year head coach Heather Amon said. “She had her family and friends there. She’s clearly a strong leader and player. It was exciting to be a part of it.”
Amon expected to have Bumgardner-Ferguson as the Knights’ floor general this season. She was a first-team all-Battlefield District and first-team all-Region 3B selection in 2018-19.
She averaged 19 points per game and was also a third-team All-Area choice. Amon expects Bumgardner-Ferguson to play in college with Bluefield so far appearing to be the best option.
The youthful Knights (1-6) have struggled without Baumgardner-Ferguson this season. However, Amon said she’s become a strong vocal supporter from the bench.
“She has a high IQ and she continues to encourage her teammates,” Amon said. “That has allowed us to continue to push forward.”
BLAZING AT THE START
Two Spotsylvania County junior track and field standouts are off to blazing starts this indoor season.
Massaponax junior Aaliyah Pyatt ran two times that placed her as No. 1 in the U.S. this past weekend in the 300 and 500 meters.
Pyatt competed at the Christopher Newport Winter Frolic Invitational. Her time of 38.44 in the 300 ranks seventh-best all-time in Virginia history and is currently the best finish in the nation. She completed the 500 in 1:14.49, which is tops in the U.S. so far this season and 29th all-time in Virginia.
Pyatt was The Free Lance-Star track and field athlete of the year last spring after she swept the 100, 200 and 400 at the Commonwealth District and Region 5D meets. She placed first in the 100, second in the 200 and third in the 400 at the Class 5 state competition.
Pyatt also won the 400 and anchored the winning 1,600 relay team at the Junior Olympics in Sacramento, Calif. this past summer.
Courtland’s Matthew Spicer is also turning heads early. Spicer ran the 500 in 1:05.33 at the Liberty Christmas Invitational this past Saturday in Lynchburg for a U.S. No. 1 ranking. Spicer is coming off a state championship in the 200 meters in the spring.
FIVE SIGN LETTERS
Five senior football standouts from the Fredericksburg area signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, the early National Signing Day.
This marks the third year high school prospects have been permitted to sign in December. The traditional National Signing Day will still be held in February.
North Stafford wide receiver/defensive back Javon Swinton signed with Indiana. Swinton was an all-Region 5D selection on offense and plans to explore playing basketball with the Hoosiers, as well.
Mountain View defensive lineman Adin Huntington signed with Kent State after piling up 81 tackles and 14 ½ sacks as a senior. His Wildcat teammate, tight end Brendan Heatherman, signed with Connecticut.
Louisa wide receiver Noah Robinson, a first-team all-Region 4B selection, signed with Old Dominion.
Two-way Colonial Forge standout Max Kauthen, who played linebacker and running back for the Eagles, signed with Lafayette College.
