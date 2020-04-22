Courtland athletic director Ronnie Lowman was having a conversation with a friend in South Carolina when an idea was sparked.
Lowman was told how schools in the Palmetto State were honoring the Class of 2020 by lighting up athletic fields for 20 minutes and 20 seconds every night for a week.
Lowman decided that would be an appropriate way for the Cougars and the Spotsylvania County community to come together and recognize 2020 graduates.
So every evening from April 27 through May 1, all five county high school athletic fields will be used as a tribute to the graduating class. The lights at the stadium complexes, baseball and softball fields will be lit beginning each night at 8:20 p.m.
Lowman is asking community members to join in the tribute by turning on the outside lighting at their homes at the same time.
This year’s graduating class saw their spring sports season canceled and may not have a prom or graduation as the coronavirus pandemic placed it all in jeopardy.
“They’ve had to sacrifice so many important events,” Lowman said. “I thought this was a terrific way to let them know we’re thinking of them.”
WHITE PICKS AMERICAN U.
Mountain View senior wrestling standout Elijah White is moving on to Division I American University in Washington.
White won more than 160 matches in his four-year career. This past season he went 49-1 and capped the season with a Class 5 state championship in the 145-pound division.
White chose American over an offer from Hofstra, which is located in New York. Mountain View head coach Bud Black said it wasn’t an easy decision, but American’s proximity to home won out.
“He went up there on and unofficial visit and then an official visit and he had a hard time deciding between them and Hofstra,” Black said. “He liked it being a little closer to home and they offer some of the things he wants to pursue [academically]. He wants to be a wildlife biologist.”
Black said White is expected to start for the Eagles as a freshman. He said White will likely compete in the 141-pound class at the next level.
STAPLES GOING JUCO
Massaponax senior basketball standout Dorion Staples will continue his career at Alleghany, a junior college program in Cumberland, Md.
Staples, a 6-foot-7 forward with inside and outside skills, was a first-team All-Area selection this past season.
He was also named first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 6B. He was named second-team all-state in Class 6 after helping lead the Panthers to the state tournament for the first time in school history. Massaponax advanced to the state semifinals before falling to South County.
TWO OFFER Mc
GHEE
Louisa freshman girls basketball standout Olivia McGhee has picked up scholarship offers from Pittsburgh and William & Mary in the past week. McGhee holds seven Division I scholarship offers.
The versatile 6-foot-2 combo guard was a first-team All-Area selection and the Jefferson District player of the year last season after averaging an area-best 19.4 points per game.
HELMICK RETURNING HOME
Eastern View assistant football coach Larry Helmick has been hired as the head coach at his alma mater, Madison County High School. Helmick worked on the Cyclones’ staff for five seasons, most recently as the varsity offensive line coach.
“He’s a really hard worker and he was a big part of what we did,” Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield said. “He’s from Madison. He really cares about Madison High and Madison County. They’re getting someone that’s going to be a relentless worker and bring their football program back to what it should be.”
TWO RECEIVE INVITES
Spotsylvania running back DeAnthony Pendleton and Eastern View offensive lineman Elijah Hoskin have received invitations to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl, which will be played in Honolulu. Invitees will spend five days in Hawaii from Dec. 30–Jan. 4, 2021.
