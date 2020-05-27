When the Virginia High School League makes rules and regulations regarding football and other sports, principals and athletic directors offer input. Now ,state football coaches are seeking a seat at the table.
The Commonwealth Football Coaches Association was recently formed and is in its infancy. The CFCA is the brainchild of veteran Manchester head coach Tom Hall.
Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield is in charge of recruiting Fredericksburg area coaches and so far he said at least seven have joined, including himself.
“We’re trying to get as many minds together so we speak as one voice,” Hatfield said. “It’s not just about COVID-19, but about us having a voice when we start talking about rules changes or start dates.
“We want to be a respectful voice for the VHSL to be able to run ideas off of … If we can become a reliable source for the VHSL, for the principals and the athletic directors it will help continue to improve the game in the state of Virginia.”
Hatfield said the organization is for assistant and head coaches and differs from the Virginia High School Coaches Association because its sole focus is football. More than 70 coaches from across the state are involved.
The CFCA still has to formulate a constitution and bylaws and become officially recognized by the VHSL.
While other issues will arise, a plan to return to play during the coronavirus pandemic is atop the organization’s agenda. Virginia is still in Phase 1 of reopening and gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited. The VHSL has not released its plan for reopening.
“I feel like so many of these kids are safer around us as opposed to when they’re out on their own or with a private trainer,” Hatfield said. “If we can get football coaches involved it kind of shows how much we do care about their safety, how much we want to be involved in their safety and how much we want to help the state recover from this unprecedented time.”
REBELS OFFER MCGHEE
Mississippi is the latest major college program to extend a scholarship offer to Louisa freshman basketball standout Olivia McGhee.
The Rebels didn’t win a Southeastern Conference game last season, but are on the rise after signing a highly regarded recruiting class and adding Maryland transfer Shakira Austin, a former Colonial Forge and James Monroe standout.
McGhee, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, holds nine other scholarship offers in addition to Ole Miss. She averaged 19.4 points per game last season. She was named Jefferson District player of the year and first-team All-Area.
NAVY PURSUING MORGAN
McGhee isn’t the only Lion enticing college coaches. Junior running back Robert Morgan IV picked up his first FBS offer recently when the Naval Academy requested he join its program. Morgan also holds a scholarship offer from Campbell, an FCS program in North Carolina.
Morgan was a first-team all-district running back and defensive back last season. He was second-team at kick returner.
CAVALIERS SEEKING HALL
Virginia has become the second in-state Atlantic Coast Conference program to extend a scholarship offer to James Monroe freshman linebacker Jordan Hall, who was offered by Virginia Tech last month.
The Cavaliers and the Hokies should expect to have plenty of competition for Hall’s services. He’s been ranked the No. 1 player in the nation at his position by recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. As a freshman, Hall (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) was a second-team all-Battlefield District and All-Area selection after recording 19 tackles for loss.
VHSL AWARDS MIZE
Culpeper cross country and soccer standout Kasey Mize was one of 19 seniors awarded a combined $28,500 in scholarships from the VHSL and the Allstate Foundation earlier this week.
Mize was awarded as the Class 4 female athlete recipient. Taylor Talley of Louisa was awarded the Class 4 academic activity scholarship.
SHANNON GOING PREP
Caroline senior baseball standout Seth Shannon will attempt to increase his college stock with a preparatory year at Inspiration Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Shannon was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection as a designated hitter in 2019.
SWAIN MAKES DECISION
James Monroe senior girls basketball standout Harmoni Swain will continue her career at Garrett College, a junior college program in McHenry, Md. Swain was a second-team all-Battlefield District selection last season.
