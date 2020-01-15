After Javon Swinton reached the 1,000-point mark early in his junior season, his next target was clear.
The North Stafford basketball standout wanted to surpass former Free Lance-Star player of the Year Chris Darnell as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Swinton, now a senior, poured in a game-high 28 points in a 64-57 victory over Massaponax Tuesday night. He’s now just seven points shy of passing Darnell on North Stafford’s all-time scoring list.
Swinton has 1,458 career points. Darnell finished his career at North Stafford with 1,464 before he went on to play for William & Mary. He’s now an assistant coach with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.
Swinton will have an opportunity to pass Darnell on Friday when the Wolverines host Riverbend.
North Stafford coach Steve Hibberd said Darnell may hold the Stafford County record, as well.
Swinton is well aware of his standing in the school’s record book and could have a chance to top the 2,000-point mark if the Wolverines make a deep run in the postseason.
“We don’t want him to count points, but you know how kids are,” Hibberd said. “The important thing to him is that we make a state tournament run, not the 2,000 points.”
Swinton is averaging 29.0 points per game, and is contributing in a variety of other ways this season. The 6-foot-2 guard is pulling down 8.5 rebounds and dishing out 6.0 assists per contest.
He’s also a standout defensive back and wide receiver for North Stafford’s football team and he signed a national letter of intent with Indiana last month. When he orally committed to Indiana last summer, he said he plans to walk on the Hoosiers’ basketball team.
Hibberd said that’s still the case, as the opportunity to play two sports was a major selling point in Swinton’s choice of the Hoosiers.
Hibberd said he believes Swinton has the talent and work ethic to succeed in football and basketball in the Big Ten.
“He can help both programs,” Hibberd said. “He can play there. He can play anywhere. I think he’s going to surprise some people in that building.”
TWO COMPETE IN TEXAS
Riverbend junior Skyler Grant and Caroline senior Sivon Pleasants each represented Team USA at the International Bowl earlier this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
The games were broadcast live on ESPN3.
Grant (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) wore No. 99 and competed with the U17 National team that defeated Japan on Wednesday. Pleasants (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) started at cornerback and donned No. 28 for the U18 Select squad that routed Queretaro 76-0 Tuesday night.
Grant competed in the International Bowl for the third consecutive year, while it was a first-time experience for Pleasants, who didn’t allow a catch and deflected one pass.
“The experience was like a dream come true. I made lifelong friends and we built a brotherhood in five days,” Pleasants said. “I’m blessed to have this experience and I thank God He put me in a position to show that I have what it takes to play at the next level.”
Pleasants’ Caroline teammate Jordan Beasley played on the defensive line in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa, Fla. on Jan. 4.
SHELTON SNAGS OFFER
Mountain View senior running back Mark Shelton picked up a scholarship offer from Virginia Military Institute last week.
It’s the first Division I scholarship offer for the 5-foot-10, 187-pound Shelton, who was named first-team all-Commonwealth District and first-team all-Region 5D in 2019.
BARNWELL RECEIVES All-America HONOR
Spotsylvania freshman Mathias Barnwell was recently named first-team Freshmen All-American by maxpreps.com at tight end.
Barnwell hauled in three touchdown passes for the run-heavy Knights this past season and was named first-team all-Battlefield District and second-team All-Area.
Barnwell (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) holds nine Division I scholarship offers.
