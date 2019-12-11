The sight of Kaylen Taylor launching 3-pointers during pre-game warm-ups Tuesday night was a welcome one for Caroline boys basketball coach Antoine Johnson.
Johnson was encouraged to learn that his standout senior point guard was cleared by doctors on Monday to play this season after suffering a broken arm during a fall league game in September.
Taylor didn’t play in the Cavaliers’ 71-63 victory over Patrick Henry-Ashland Tuesday but could return for next week’s tournament at Goochland High School or after winter break.
There was concern he’d miss the entire season.
“He’s going to be working with the trainer after school getting his conditioning up,” Johnson said. “He did a couple of little runs [Monday] and a couple of sprints. He was feeling it, so it’s going to take a while. I’ve told the guys ‘Be patient. It’s a long season.’ We want him to be out there but we also want him to be full strength.”
The Cavaliers (2-3) have labored without their floor general and leading returning scorer.
Taylor averaged 21 points and 6 assists per game last season as he was named first-team all-Battlefield District, second-team All-Region 4B and second-team All-Area.
Caroline suffered defeats to Mills Godwin, Douglas Freeman and J.R. Tucker in the season-opening Rebel Invite tip-off tournament last week.
In the victory over Patrick Henry, senior guards Camron Haskins (22 points), TeJahn Whiting (17 points) and Anthony Dowdy (15 points) stepped up.
“It’s been a struggle so far but guys are realizing they need to take on more responsibility and hopefully that will help us out later in the season,” Johnson said. “We’ve got guys that aren’t used to taking on that type of responsibility. So this is a good experience for them and hopefully it’ll pay off in the long run.”
TEAMS SHIFT FOCUS
Colonial Forge and North Stafford were the last two area teams standing in the football playoffs. The Eagles suffered an 18-16 loss to Oscar Smith in the Class 6 semifinals Saturday, while the Wolverines fell to Stone Bridge 44-15 in the Class 5 semifinals.
The Eagles and Wolverines will now shift their focus to placing their seniors in colleges and promoting their juniors for potential scholarship offers.
Colonial Forge junior defensive back/wide receiver Elijah Sarratt picked up a scholarship offer from Kent State recently.
Eagles head coach John Brown said junior Mike Vinson (6-foot-1, 235 pounds) should also appear on the radar of Division I colleges. Vinson will play inside linebacker next season.
Brown said quarterback Madden Lowe could go anywhere from a Division III program to the FCS level. Several other seniors are receiving interest from Division II and Division III schools.
North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said senior wide receiver/defensive back Javon Swinton is all set to sign a national letter of intent with Indiana next Wednesday. Fellow receiver Holt Egan has several Division II and FCS offers and a preferred walk-on opportunity at Virginia.
Quarterback Jamir Boyd and defensive lineman Trayvon Smith could also be scholarship players.
GET TO SEATS EARLY
For the first time, the Battlefield District is moving its boys and girls JV basketball games to 5 p.m. and will play seven-minute quarters.
Battlefield athletic directors discovered that when their programs played nondistrict games, JV quarters were seven minutes instead of six.
With the district going to seven-minute JV quarters, the game time has been moved up to 5 p.m. from 5:30 and varsity contests are being advertised to start at 6:30 p.m. instead of 7.
“Most JV games are an hour and 20 minutes,” Caroline AD Paul Heizer said. “I don’t see us starting at 6:30 but we also don’t need to wait 40 minutes for a 7 o’clock start.”
Heizer and King George AD Alex Fisher said they both expect district varsity games to start at approximately 6:45 p.m. Fisher said regardless of when the JV games end, the Foxes will put 20 minutes on the clock for varsity warm-ups and start the nightcap.
EAGLES HOST FESTIVAL
Colonial Forge is hosting the inaugural Forge Tip-Off Classic on Saturday, with the first game starting at 11 a.m. and wrapping up with the host Eagles taking on Western Branch at 8 p.m.
The 14-team showcase features six Fredericksburg area schools.
In addition to the Eagles’ contest, Chancellor will take on W.T. Woodson at 11 a.m. and will be followed by Brooke Point and Battlefield at 12:30.
James Monroe will square off with George Wythe at 2 p.m. Stafford, and Freedom-South Riding will play at 3. North Stafford and Patriot take the floor at 5.
JM’S FIELD SET
James Monroe will host its holiday basketball tournament for the third consecutive year Dec. 27-28 and Dec. 30.
The schedule for the eight-team field has been set.
On Friday, Dec. 27, Brooke Point will face off with Colgan at 1 p.m. Courtland and Gar-Field will play at 3, followed by King George and Riverbend at 5 and Mountain View against the host Yellow Jackets at 7.
Admission is $8 per day or $20 for a three-day pass.
