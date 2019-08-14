Brooke Point is searching for a new boys basketball coach after alumnus Danny Tryon resigned to take an assistant athletic director position at Edison High in Alexandria.
Tryon served as the head coach at Stafford from 2011-16 before he moved on to take over the Black-Hawks.
He went 36-34 in three seasons. The 2017-18 campaign was Brooke Point’s best under Tryon. That’s when the Black-Hawks finished 19-8 and reached the Region 5D semifinals before losing to Albemarle.
Brooke Point athletic director Jim Ralph said while Tryon’s strategic contributions will be missed, his presence at a school he once played can’t be overstated.
“Danny’s a great basketball coach but not only was Danny a great basketball coach, Danny was a Black-Hawk,” Ralph said. “Danny went to school here. He learned under [former Brooke Point coach Joe Kania]. So he was an ‘as one’ kind of guy. That’s the biggest thing I’ll miss about him—his dedication to Brooke Point High School and Brooke Point’s kids.”
Three assistant coaches that worked under Tryon are running offseason workouts.
Ralph said the Black-Hawks are still collecting applications. He said the vacancy will be left open a few more days and hopefully interviews will begin next week. He hopes to have a candidate’s name to submit to the Stafford County School Board for approval by the end of next week.
“That’s our goal but you never know what you’re going to get applicant-wise,” Ralph said. “I’m comfortable with some of the ones that have applied already but we would like to get as many applicants as we can.”
STATION HONORS FISCHER
A Richmond TV station announced this week a plan to name its annual football player of the year award after former Louisa head coach Mark Fischer.
The Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year Award will be presented to the top player in Central Virginia. Fischer died in February after battling multiple myeloma—a rare form of cancer—for nearly seven years.
Fischer had two stints as the Lions’ head coach. He directed the program from 2003-2010 before moving to St. James High near Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He guided the Lions to the 2006 Group AA, Division 4 state title game where they suffered a 34-27 loss to Amherst. Fischer returned to Louisa in 2014 and coached until his health began to fail prior to the 2017 season. Louisa went 14-1 that season with its lone loss coming to Salem, 43-22, in the Class 4 championship game.
In Fischer’s 12 seasons, the Lions had a record of 95-41.
CVTV BACK AGAIN
Central Virginia TV is back for an 11th season and will broadcast a weekly Fredericksburg area game of the week. The games will be replayed Tuesday through Thursday at 8 p.m. on Comcast Channel 2, Verizon channel 34 and Cox channels 85, 88 and 91.
Tim Coleman, a four-time state champion head coach at Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg Christian, will be on the broadcast and joined by longtime announcers Jimmy Jones and David Robinson.
The first game of the week is Louisa at Courtland on Aug. 30.
EGAN GETS OFFER
North Stafford senior wide receiver Holt Egan recently earned his first Division I scholarship offer from Long Island (N.Y.), a first-year FCS program.
The Pioneers went 10-1 last season with their first loss coming in the Division II playoffs. Egan (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) was a first-team all-Region 5D and all-Commonwealth District selection for the Wolverines last season.
He also holds a scholarship offer from Division II West Liberty (W.Va.) University.