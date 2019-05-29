The Virginia High School League has put in place contingency plans in case this weekend’s state track and field meets are delayed or suspended because of weather.
The meets are currently two-day competitions beginning Friday and ending Saturday. But the VHSL announced this week that all member schools have obtained written approval to compete on Sunday if necessary.
The VHSL said in a release that safety is the No. 1 concern.
In the case of inclement weather on Friday, meet staff will still attempt to complete the day’s events as scheduled. If weather prevents that from happening, the 3,200 relay will be the top priority for completion and the second day schedule will be modified.
If no events are completed Friday, all events, including preliminaries, will be held on Saturday. Sunday competition is a last resort. Three years ago, after severe thunderstorms, the meet was delayed four days.
The Class 5 and Class 6 competitions will be held at Todd Stadium in Newport News. The Class 3 and 4 meets will be at Liberty University in Lynchburg. Class 1 and 2 will take place at East Rockingham High in Elkton.
JACKET GOING JUCO
James Monroe senior basketball standout Girardi Cubillan will continue his career at Richard Bland, a junior college in Petersburg.
Cubillan, a 6-foot-6 forward and active defender, was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection last season. He was named second-team all-Region 3B and honorable mention All-Area.
The native Venezuelan arrived in Fredericksburg in 2015. He’ll be coached by Westmoreland County native Andrew Lacey at Bland.
Lacey is entering his first season at the college level after leading Varina to the Class 5 state title in 2018 and the state semifinals last season. Lacey has also signed Caroline standout guard Mykai Smith.
ARMY PURSUING HORNET
Orange junior running back Jaylen Alexander recently picked up his first Division I offer. Army is recruiting the first-team all-Jefferson District performer.
Alexander (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) rushed for 1,389 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. He amassed 1,509 yards and 16 scores as a sophomore after spending his freshman season at St. Anne’s-Belfield, a private school in Charlottesville.
HORNETS ON THE RUN
Orange recently held a ceremony to recognize several athletes moving on to the next level. Five of them are on the track and field team.
All-state thrower Jasmine Thompkins is headed to Eastern Kentucky, while Hannah Snodgrass will hurdle for Roanoke College and DeSante Clark will jump for Eastern (Pa.) University. Jarius Suggs will compete for Bridgewater and Elijah Suggs is headed to Richard Bland.
Football standout Jeremiah Lewis will play for Bridgewater while field hockey standout Mariely Aquin is set to join Southern Virginia’s program.
PANTHERS MAKING MOVES
Two Massaponax girls soccer standouts are moving on to the college level. Julia Hollandsworth will compete for Nazareth College and Melanie Martinez will play for Marymount. Swimmer Stephen Wallach will stay close to home at Mary Washington. Lacrosse players Nicholas Pietro and C.J. Berry are going to Randolph College. Their teammate, Andrew Pisani, will play for Bethany College.
GRAY PICKS MARLINS
Caroline track and field standout Kailey Gray will compete for Virginia Wesleyan University. Gray is a four-year performer for the Cavaliers and mainly competes as a hurdler.