Two Fredericksburg-area athletes will be honored on Monday at the Omni Hotel in Charlottesville for their academic and athletic achievements.
More than $28,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 19 Virginia seniors by the Allstate Foundation and the Virginia High School League. Washington & Lee softball standout A.C. Harding and James Monroe field hockey standout Morgan Rigual will be two of the honorees.
Harding, who was honored as Class 1 female athlete of the year, has recorded more than 400 strikeouts for the Eagles’ softball team and is also an honor student.
Rigual received Class 3 female recognition. She’s a two-time state champion with the Yellow Jackets’ field hockey team and an honor student.
MATOS PICKS VES
Former Riverbend point guard Robby Matos is transferring to Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg. Matos was a second-team all-Commonwealth District selection as a freshman for the Bears last season. He was also named second-team all-Region 6B.
He’s currently being homeschooled after departing Riverbend at the end of the basketball season. He said he and his family chose to transfer for a better opportunity athletically and academically.
Matos also plans to play football at VES. The younger brother of Chancellor graduate and Penn State rising star Yetur Gross-Matos last played the sport as an eighth-grader at Battlefield Middle School. He then went on to play varsity basketball for Fredericksburg Academy the remainder of his eighth-grade year.
The cornerback and running back said he aims to improve in football, but is mainly moving on for the opportunity to play for the VES hoops team which finished 21-10 last season against many of the top private schools in Virginia and North Carolina.
“It’s more competition and on the academic side it’s a lot more you do in private schools than in public schools,” Matos said. “It’s about getting that college readiness.”
SWINTON UNDECIDED
North Stafford junior two-sport star Javon Swinton picked up football scholarship offers from South Carolina and Wake Forest last week.
His lone basketball offer is from Hampton University, but he’s receiving interest from Oklahoma State, VCU and Richmond among others.
He plays for the Washington-based Team Loaded AAU program and can gain more exposure this weekend at a tournament at Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton. Swinton said he’s undecided on playing basketball or football at the next level. He plans to make a decision by the end of the summer after the AAU season.
Swinton was an All-Area wide receiver last season and also excels at defensive back. He was The Free Lance-Star basketball player of the year after averaging 27.7 points per game.
LIVELY STEPS DOWN
Stafford boys basketball coach Brett Lively has stepped down after three years at his alma mater. Lively’s teams went 53-20 in his tenure.
His father, former longtime Stafford head coach Steve Spicer, is stepping down as an assistant with the Indians, as well.
Lively said he wants to spend more time with his family. He has two children ages 5 and 7.
“It definitely was not an easy decision to make,” Lively said. “I just didn’t think I could put in the time to run a successful program year-round.”
Lively noted the Indians, who were 20-7 last season, have two first-team all-Commonwealth District performers returning next year in forwards Donovan Arnason and Jacob Duniver.
“Whoever steps in is going to have a heck of a ball club next year,” Lively said.Stafford athletic director Chris Dodd said there has been no shortage of applicants and the Indians hope to have a replacement soon.
RYAN GETS OFFER
James Monroe sophomore football standout Aidan Ryan picked up his first scholarship offer in the past week. William & Mary extended an offer to the first-team all-Battlefield District defensive back.
He’s the second area player the Tribe have offered in the past two weeks, joining Spotsylvania sophomore Ty-Shaun Colbert.
EAGLES ON THE RUN
Several Colonial Forge track and field standouts have made college decisions, interim head coach Harry Booth said.
Ed Deskins (sprints) is headed to George Mason and Maegan Savoie (distance/cross country) is moving on to Christopher Newport. Also, Mason Woods (throws) and Seif Eltablyhi (pole vault) will compete for Mary Washington.
HAWK GOING PREP
Brooke Point senior basketball standout Jason Thomas will attend Fork Union Military Academy for a year. Thomas was a second-team all-district selection last season. Teammate Alex Avery, an honorable mention all-district performer, is headed to Penn State–Beaver.
BUTCHER TO GMU
Riverbend held a ceremony last week to recognize senior girls soccer standout Kaitlyn Butcher, who will continue her career at George Mason. Butcher, a defender, was a second-team all-Commonwealth selection last season.
Riverbend also recognized softball standout Baylor Dunlap who will compete for Division II Queens University of Charlotte.
PANTHERS MAKE CALL
Two Massaponax softball standouts will compete at the Division III level. Second baseman Jessica Underwood, a first-team all-Commonwealth District performer last spring, is headed to Roanoke College. Left fielder Kelli Anderson will play for Mary Washington.
PAIR PICKS METHODIST
James Monroe seniors Rosa Williams (lacrosse) and Colin O’Connor (football) will both attend Methodist University in North Carolina. Williams is a former all-Evergreen District performer for the Jackets’ girls team. O’Connor was a standout kicker and punter for the football team.