Two St. Michael senior football standouts have decided where they plan to spend the next four years.
Quarterback and defensive back Jalen Smith orally committed to Division II West Virginia State on Wednesday.
Smith was named Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III player of the year last season after he led the Warriors to their first state championship.
Smith transferred to St. Michael after a season at Life Christian Academy in Chester. He began his career at Stafford and was named first-team all-state quarterback in Class 5 in 2017.
He directed a 95-yard scoring drive, including the game-winning touchdown pass, in the final moments of the Warriors’ 22-18 state title game victory over Roanoke Catholic.
Smith finished the 2019 season with 1,708 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his attempts.
He rushed for 556 yards and 11 scores. Smith was also first-team all-state at defensive back where he recorded 77 tackles, two interceptions and four forced fumbles as a strong safety.
St. Michael head coach Hugh Brown said WVSU recruited Smith as a quarterback and that’s the primary reason he chose the Yellow Jackets.
“They were absolutely not shy about telling us and telling Jalen they wanted him as a quarterback,” Brown said. “He had [FCS programs] telling him he’s an athlete or he’s this or he’s that. I think it’s disrespectful to young men not to look at them where they’ve had so much success.”
Smith’s teammate Jacob Baker, a first-team all-state selection on the offensive line, is headed to Kentucky Christian University, which competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association.
Brown said Baker will likely begin his career at guard. Baker, a three-year starter on both sides of the ball, recorded 54 tackles on defense last season (17 for loss).
Brown noted that Smith and Baker are the first two scholarship players in the three-year history of St. Michael’s football program.
POINDEXTER PICKS CAVS
Former Louisa basketball standout Malachi Poindexter has committed to the University of Virginia as a preferred walk-on.
Poindexter, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for St. Anne’s-Belfield—a private school in Charlottesville—last season.
He transferred to STAB from Louisa after his sophomore season in which he was named first-team all-Conference 19.
Poindexter joins a Virginia program that captured the 2019 national championship and signed a three-man recruiting class last fall that includes guards Reece Beekman and Carson McCorkle and small forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim.
BUFFALO ROAMING AREA
The University of Buffalo football program has set its sights on Fredericksburg area talent. Last week, the Bulls offered scholarships to Riverbend defensive lineman Skyler Grant, James Monroe defensive back Aidan Ryan, North Stafford defensive back Shawn Asbury and former Colonial Forge defensive back Elijah Sarratt, who has since transferred to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.
Ryan has also added offers from Holy Cross, Old Dominion and Temple in the past week. Asbury has been offered by Navy and Sarratt picked up an offer from Richmond.
North Stafford sophomore running back Tevin White has received an offer from Tennessee this week, while Spotsylvania freshman tight end Mathias Barnwell picked up an offer from Mississippi on Wednesday.
SPANGLER MAKES CALL
Eastern View standout defensive back and wide receiver Alex Spangler will continue playing at Hampden-Sydney College.
Spangler was named Battlefield District offensive player of the year last season. He was a first-team all-district choice at wide receiver, defensive back, punt returner and kick returner. He was named first-team All-Area at kick returner.
SMITH PICKS EAGLES
North Stafford senior defensive lineman Trayvon Smith will continue his career at Bridgewater. Smith was a second-team all-Commonwealth District defensive lineman last season.
CARMICHAEL TO CNU
Massaponax standout lineman and linebacker Jacob Carmichael has committed to Christopher Newport. Carmichael was a first-team all-Commonwealth offensive lineman and a second-team selection at linebacker.
TWO PANTHERS COMMIT
Two Massaponax girls lacrosse standouts are moving on to the next level. Grace Pietro has committed to Bridgewater. Keegan Finley will play for New England College in New Hampshire. Pietro was first-team all-district selection at midfielder last spring.
