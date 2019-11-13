Washington & Lee has hired one of the building blocks of the Fredericksburg Grizzlies to direct its boys basketball program.
Nick Hall is an original member of the American Basketball Association franchise that began play four years ago and has been one of its leading scorers.
The veteran 6-foot-1 combo guard plans to continue playing for the Grizzlies, but the Eagles will come first.
“We don’t want to take that away from him if it’s something that means a lot to him,” W&L athletic director Malcolm Lewis said. “We decided he’ll do what he can, when he can with the Grizzlies. He knows that coaching these kids and certainly the supervisory aspect of what’s expected has got to come first. The Grizzlies are working with him.”
Hall takes over for George Hunter. He’s served as assistant girls basketball coach at Northumberland and W&L.
He works as the theatre director at W&L and has also been the youth leader at Zion Baptist Church in Westmoreland County for more than 10 years.
The Louisiana native played college basketball at Grambling State University and had stints with the NBA Summer League teams of the New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets).
Lewis said Hall’s “good energy” and respect in the community made him the right fit.
“The resume was right,” Lewis said. “So often around here we have coaches that talk the talk but he’s a guy that played in a college program. He’s going to understand college X’s and O’s. But probably the most important thing about him is he’s tremendously well-liked by the kids.”
Hall said the Eagles will build around returnees Micah Coleman and Kenneth Turner. He said he’s looking forward to building on the tradition of the program, which includes the 1998 Group A state championship.
“I’m definitely looking forward to what the future holds,” Hall said. “And I’m also grateful for what’s already been established through the pre-existing coaches.”
WHITING OUT FRIDAY
The King George football team will be without one of the Fredericksburg area’s premier deep threats on Friday when it visits Louisa in the Region 4B quarterfinals.
Junior speedster Von Whiting will be forced to sit out after he was ejected in the Foxes’ 41-12 victory over Spotsylvania last Friday.
The one-game suspension is automatic after an ejection, per Virginia High School League rules.
King George athletic director Alex Fisher said the Foxes considered appealing the suspension but decided against an appeal Wednesday morning.
Louisa will be without freshman quarterback Landon Wilson who suffered a fractured ankle Nov. 1 against Western Albemarle. Senior running back Jarett Hunter has moved to signal-caller since Wilson went down.
UNCERTAINTY ABOUNDS
While King George knows Whiting’s status and Wilson is deemed out, it’s unclear whether some other area standouts will suit up in the opening round of the playoffs on Friday.
Spotsylvania sophomore running back Joseph Gonzalez was set to receive a final determination on his availability at Patrick Henry-Ashland from his physical therapist Thursday.
Gonzalez has missed the past seven games after suffering a broken ankle in practice the week of the Brentsville contest which took place Sept. 20.
Mountain View senior quarterback Edward Ware sat out last week’s win over Brooke Point with a groin injury and it’s unclear if he’ll play Friday when the Wildcats host Stafford in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs. AZ Hernandez started in Ware’s place last Friday.
Colonial Beach freshman running back Randall Annino suffered a broken thumb and missed the final two regular season games. The Drifters are hopeful he returns for their 1A playoff game against Washington & Lee.
COUGARS CLAIM CROWN
The Courtland junior varsity football team completed a perfect 11-0 season on Saturday with a 34-0 victory over King George in the Battlefield District championship game.
The Foxes finished 8-3.
The Cougars were paced by running back Mauricio Blanco who ran for all five of their touchdowns. Isaiah Spearman and EJ Rogers recorded a forced fumble and an interception each on defense.
