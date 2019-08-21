A trio of Fredericksburg area baseball standouts have recently given an oral commitment to a Division I program.
Former Stafford outfielder Elijah Lambros, who is now enrolled at Fredericksburg Christian School, announced on Twitter that he’s pledged to Virginia Tech.
He’s the fourth highly rated in-state recruit the Hokies have nabbed for the Class of 2021 joining Page County pitcher T.R. Williams, Ocean Lakes infielder Carson DeMartini and Amherst infielder Christian Martin.
Lambros helped lead Stafford to a 24-3 record and the Class 5 state championship this past spring. He batted .427 with 18 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He led the Indians with 41 hits, including nine for extra bases. He scored 25 runs and struck out just eight times in 108 appearances at the plate.
Lambros isn’t the only all-Commonwealth District performer to recently make his college plans known. Colonial Forge senior all-state outfielder Aiden Tierney and Riverbend pitcher and corner infielder Aidan Vanvickle have both committed to Longwood.
Tierney batted .431 with 25 RBIs last season. He struck out just four times and didn’t commit an error. Vanvickle was named second-team all-district at pitcher the past two seasons.
SMITH RETURNS TO AREA
Former Stafford first-team all-state quarterback Jalen Smith is back competing in the Fredericksburg area.
After Smith helped lead the Indians to the Class 5 state semifinals as a junior in 2017, he transferred to Life Christian Academy, a private school in Chester, and repeated his 11th-grade year.
Smith’s public school eligibility has expired but he’s enrolled in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in Spotsylvania County.
Smith got off to a strong start in a scrimmage last week against Northern Virginia Homeschool Association in Manassas. The Warriors scored seven touchdowns in the three-quarter scrimmage and allowed just two.
Smith passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and returned an interception 65 yards for a score.
St. Michael opens the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Legion Field in Spotsylvania against the FCA Bucks out of Delaware.
ASBURY ON THE MEND
North Stafford was expecting to be loaded at the receiver and defensive back positions this upcoming football season. But the Wolverines’ plans took a hit when standout Shawn Asbury II suffered a torn ACL in the winter.
North Stafford first-year head coach Neil Sullivan said given Asbury’s timetable for recovery there’s a possibility he could return for the playoffs in November.
“We’re going to plan on not having him,” Sullivan said. “But until we get final confirmation, there is a chance. Doctors are pleased with his progress and he’s really working hard at it.”
STALLINGS MOVES NORTH
North Stafford isn’t the only top program in the area that had a notable absence when practice began earlier this month.
Former Eastern View all-state defensive lineman Jeff Stallings is now on the roster at Episcopal High School, a private school in Alexandria. Stallings (6-foot-2, 315 pounds) is a senior for an Episcopal team that finished 6-3 last season against many of the top private school programs in the DMV region.
AREA HOOPERS RANKED
Several Fredericksburg area basketball standouts recently received recognition from prephoops.com.
Former James Monroe guard Mike Gray, who is now at Blue Ridge School, is ranked No. 9 in the state for the Class of 2021. James Monroe junior guard Ricky Goode-Wright is ranked the No. 45 college prospect in the same class. Junior Jedidiah Danaher of Carmel School is ranked 67th.
For the class of 2020, Javon Swinton (North Stafford), Khai Seargeant (Courtland), Zane Fox (Courtland), Kaylen Taylor (Caroline) and Tyler Whitman (James Monroe) are ranked 49th, 74th, 141st, 144th and 150th, respectively.
Swinton has committed to play football for Indiana University with the possibility of walking on to its basketball program.