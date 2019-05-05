Spotsylvania Limiah Coleman, Stafford's Gennifer Hirata and Riverbend's Jaren Holmes had first place-winning performances at the 163-team Dogwood Track Classic that concluded Saturday at Albemarle High School.
Coleman cleared the bar at 6 feet, 6 inches to win the boys high jump. Knights teammate Isaiah Ramadane took fourth place in the boys discus with a top toss of 159-5.
Hirata soared to 13 feet, 6 inches in the girls pole vault, earning top honors in that event. Other Indians standouts were Jean Benjamin Boni, who finished in fifth place in the boys 100 (10.81 seconds) and sixth in the boys 200 (22.15), and the boys spring medley relay, which took eighth place (3:39.82).
Holmes won the boys long jump with best leap of 24.0 feet. He also finished in second place in the boys 110 hurdles (14.12).
Other schools with strong performances in the meet:
Chancellor: The boys 3,200 finished in third place (8:01.77) while Akeila Edwards took seventh place in the 300- meter hurdles (46.02).
Colonial Forge: Nayome Ship finished in firth place in the girls high jump (5-2) and Paityn Walker was 10th in the girls 800 (2:18.35).
Eastern View: The boys 400 relay claimed 10th place (43.54).
James Monroe: The girls 800 relay finished in fourth place (4:00.19) while the girls sprint medley relay also claimed fourth place (4:13.81). Virginia Beringer was ninth in the girls 400 (58.92).
Louisa: Jacob Woodson was fourth in the boys 300-meter hurdles (39.80), Mark Carter was third in the boys high jump (6-4), the girls 3,200 relay was third (10:04.14), the girls 400 relay was fourth (49.69), the boys 1,600 relay took fifth place (3.27.39), Issace Haywood was seventh in the long jump (22-4.75) and the boys 3,200 finished ninth (8:29.02).