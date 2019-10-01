Joselyn Jones recorded a match-high 15 kills against her former school in Colonial Forge’s (25-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-7) non-district victory over Chancellor on Monday night.

Paityn Walker had 34 assists, 11 digs and four aces for the Eagles, who visit Riverbend on Tuesday. Lauren Hyman added 12 digs.

Anna Anderson had nine kills and Abby Cook six for the Chargers (6-5), who visit James Monroe on Tuesday. Melody Washington dished out 18 assists.

