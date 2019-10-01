Joselyn Jones recorded a match-high 15 kills against her former school in Colonial Forge’s (25-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-7) non-district victory over Chancellor on Monday night.
Paityn Walker had 34 assists, 11 digs and four aces for the Eagles, who visit Riverbend on Tuesday. Lauren Hyman added 12 digs.
Anna Anderson had nine kills and Abby Cook six for the Chargers (6-5), who visit James Monroe on Tuesday. Melody Washington dished out 18 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.