Aaron Boatwright enjoyed a successful scoring night with two goals, helping Colonial Forge advance to a 2-0 record with a 3-1 Commonwealth District field hockey win over Brooke Point on Tuesday.
Trinity Tran scored the third and final goal for the Eagles. Makenzie Shields and Alison Alznauer dished out assists.
Fayth Julius had 12 saves for Brooke Point.
Next, Colonial Forge will host Riverbend at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
MASSAPONAX 4,
STAFFORD 1
Alaina McCoy had two goals and the Stafford Indians defeated Massaponax 4-1 in Commonwwalth District play.
Teammates Lexi Bove and Elsa DaSilva added a goal each. McCoy also finished with two assists, while Bove and Elisa Bustamante chipped in one apiece.
Tristen Craig scored the lone goal for Massaponax.
CHANCELLOR 10,
FLUVANNA 0
Seven Chargers netted goals in a shutout win over Fluvanna, playing in their first field hockey game in school history.
Ella Newman, Emma Bernard and Kaitlyn Bestick all scored two goals each for Chancellor. Kylee Tuebner, Erin Dameron, Ellie Byram and Kylie Dwyer totaled one apiece. Caitlyn Bergemann totaled two assists and Ryleigh O’Neil added one.
Chancellor (2-1) travels to Courtland next Tuesday for their first Battlefield District game of the season.
COURTLAND 11,
LOUISA 0
Markhiah Coleman Grace Mahon and Maddie Nofplot all pitched in two goals apiece for Courtland in the Cougars 11-0 shutout win over Louisa.
Mac Watkins, Caroline Slick, Ellie Holt, Atlee Thompson and Madison Shea rounded out seven different Courtland scorers, as all four players totaled one goal.
Louisa goalie Caroline Sampson had 11 saves.
FRED. CHRISTIAN 6,
NORTHUMBERLAND 0
Grayson Scott paced the Eagles with four goals and two assists during Fredericksburg Christian’s comfortable 6-0 win against Northumberland.
Madison Leduc and Ella Webb added a goal each.
VOLLEYBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 3,
BROOKE POINT 0
Kailey Schoolfield had eight kills and two blocks, with Paityn Walker serving up 28 assists and adding three aces, as the Colonial Forge Eagles dominated in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 Commonwealth District win over Brooke Point.
Jadyn Brown finished with 24 assists for Brooke Point. Sophia Kaiser tallied 11 kills and six digs.
Colonial Forge has its home opener on Thursday when its hosts Riverbend for a 6:30 p.m. match.
COLONIAL BEACH 3,
CHARLES CITY 0
Litany Hospler’s six aces, 12 points from serve, and two kills all proved beneficial to Colonial Beach’s 25-7, 25-7, 25-7 victory over Charles City.
Teammate Taylor Moss posted 12 aces, 21 points from serve and seven assists.
Colonial Beach (3-1) turns right back around to play away at King & Queen on Wednesday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3,
RIVERBEND 2
Lauren Nelson led Mountain View with 24 kills and seven digs, as the Wildcats finished off Riverbend in a see-saw five-set match, 25-19, 20-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-3.
Fellow Wildcat Nella Bayard tallied seven kills and 13 digs. Nalani McBride had five aces, while Isa Diaz finished with 29 assists and 10 digs. Cristina Diaz added 12 assists, 10 digs and four kills.
For Riverbend, Mallory Burns had 13 kills and Cassidy Plucker notched 33 assists.
Mountain View entertains North Stafford on Thursday.
MASSAPONAX 3,
STAFFORD 0
Mackenzie Green had 10 kills to pace the host Panthers over the Indians, 25–15, 25–18, 25–12.
Imani Lewis had five kills and two blocks, while Mya Green 21 assists and 10 digs for the Panthers (3–0), who travel to Brooke Point on Thursday.
GOLF
JAMES MONROE 179,
EASTERN VIEW 184
Grayson Wood carded a 40 to help James Monroe take home the win and remain undefeated in Battlefield District play (7-0).
James Monroe (179): Grayson Wood 40; Noah Adams 43; Gray Dameron 47; Wiley Furner-Moore 49.
Eastern View (184): Kelly Hackley 44; Nathan Amos 46; Gaige Robson 46; Robert Scott 48; Peter Scott 48 (tie).
