Colonial Forge’s volleyball team went 5–0 at Saturday’s Western Albemarle tournament, defeating Fauquier (3–0), Western Albemarle (3–0), King George (3–0) and Jefferson Forest (2–1) before sweeping Albemarle 3–0 in the finals.
Paityn Walker had 145 total assists for the Eagles (12–3). Kailey Schoolfield had 24 kills and Baylie Ostvig served 12 aces.
VOLLEYBALL
FCS TOURNAMENT
Host Fredericksburg Christian School defeated Chancellor, Epsicopal, Highland, and Bishop Ireton (all 2–0) Saturday in its “Tune-Up Tournament” before losing 2–0 to Stone Bridge in the final.
Emma Shaeffer and Paige Bachman represented FCS on the all-tournament team. The Eagles visit Seton School Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
CHANCELLOR INVITATIONAL
Riverbend’s Josh Daggett finished second behind Sherando’s James Harris in the boys’ 5,000-meter race at Saturday’s Chancellor Invitational at Loriella Park. Colonial Forge’s Ali DiClemente was fourth in the girls’ race .
Top 15 boys: 1. James Harris (Sherando) 17:06.5; 2. Josh Daggett (Riverbend) 17:10.0; 3. Justin Polcha (Stafford) 17:14.7; 4. Alex Polchar (JM) 17:15.7; 5. Silas Fair (Fairfax Christian) 17:24.2; 6. Kyle Ernandes (Courtland) 17:26.4; 7. Andrew Rice (Brentsville) 17:27.9; 8. Nathaniel Ferrante (FC) 17:28.0; 9. Daniel Ferrante (FC) 17:29.3; 10. Ziyad Hassan (Broad Run) 17:30.7; 11. Blake Fairbanks (Rb) 17:55.0; 12. John Hurley (FC) 17:55.1; 13. Nathan Notgrass (St) 18:01.6; 14. Michael Arner (Colonial Forge) 18:07.1; 15. Daniel McIllese (Osbourn Park) 18:09.4.
Top 15 girls: 1. Ellie Desmond (Broad Run) 19:20.5; 2. Catherine Gregory (Forest Park) 19:54.3; 3. Campbell Pagel (OP) 20:27.5; 4. Ali DiClemente (CF) 21:03.2; 5. Abigail Siegel (Brentsville) 21:06.6; 6. Emma Grossback (South Lakes) 21:11.8; 7. Caroline Fairbanks (Rb) 21:33.6; 8. Mary Kate Murray (Fairfax) 21:39.4; 9. Molly Robinson (Sherando) 21:40.5; 10. Greta Lambert (Stafford) 21:44.2; 11. Kayla Loescher (CF) 21:46.2; 12. Samantha Kayne (FP) 21:50.8; 13. Hadleigh Averna (OP) 21:58.4; 14. Ava Larkin (FP) 22:00.1; 15. Eva Winston (Sherando) 22:01.0.
ELSEWHERE
- Orange senior Ethan Pettyjohn won the boys’ race at Saturday’s Woodberry Forest Invitational. Pettyjohn completed the 5,000-meter course in 17:34.90.
- Louisa junior Branden Wood finished fourth (16:02.7) in the Pole Green XC Classic in Mechanicsville. Lions senior Cierra Caicedo was ninth in the girls’ race (19:30.2).
