James Johnson of Massaponax finished first in both the boys’ 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles at Saturday’s Massaponax Panther Paw Invitational track and field meet.
Fellow Panther Aaliyah Pyatt took the top spot in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash on the girls’ side.
Massaponax boys’ and girls’ teams finished as the overall winners.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Massaponax 74; 2. Caroline 70.50; 6. Culpeper 47; 9. Eastern View 36; 10. Spotsylvania 57; 15. Riverbend 17.
100 meters: 1. Savian Barrett (Our Lady of Good Counsel) 10.93. 200: 1. Nick Brown (Clover Hill) 22.55. 400: 1. Amen Hood (J.R. Tucker) 51.57. 800: 1. Sam Rodman (Liberty High School) 1:57.64. 1600: 1. Nathanael Ferrante (County Christian) 4:30.33. 3200: 1. Adam Sachs (Maggie Walker) 10:13.23. 110 hurdles: 1. James Johnson (Massaponax) 15.48. 300 hurdles: 1. James Johnson (Massaponax) 39.71. 400 relay: 1. John Marshall 43.20. 1600 relay: 1. Massaponax 3:31.08. 3200 relay: 1. Lee-Davis 8:29.54.
High jump: 1. Limiah Coleman (Spotsylvania) 6-02.00; Pole vault: 1. Josh Pei (Maggie Walker) 12-00.0; Long jump: 1. Tivon Tillman (Caroline) 20-10.75; Triple jump: 1. Bryce Baskerville (Massaponax) 40-11.00; Shot put: 1. Chester Monroe (Caroline) 48-11.25; Discus: 1. Isaiah Ramadane (Spotsylvania) 146-05.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Massaponax 112; 4. Culpeper 60; 6. Caroline 41; 14. North Stafford and Eastern View 11.
100 meters: 1. Natalie Mial (Stone Bridge) 12.48. 200: 1. Aaliyah Pyatt (Massaponax) 23.99. 400: 1. Aaliyah Pyatt (Massaponax) 54.12. 800: 1. Abriel Thrash (County Christian) 2:22.98. 1600: 1. Kaitlin O’Neill (Dominion) 5:29.87. 3200: 1. Lola Garvie (Massaponax) 12:04.09. 100 hurdles: 1. Natalie Barnes (Stone Bridge) 15.04. 300 hurdles: 1. Elly Kuzma (County Christian) 46.25. 400 relay: 1. Stone Bridge 48:44. 1600 relay: 1. Massaponax 4:16.62. 3200 relay: 1. Massaponax 9:59.11.
High jump: 1. Paris Beaver (Culpeper) 5-02.00; Pole vault: 1. Brianna Hoffman (Culpeper) 9-09.00; Long jump: 1. Natalie Barnes (Stone Bridge) 17-00.00; Triple jump: 1. Paris Beaver (Culpeper) 37-00.00; Shot put: 1. Hanna Kruse (Maggie Walker) 36-09.50; Discus: 1. Zenobia Stiell (J.R. Tucker) 111-03.
BASEBALL
STAFFORD 5,
KETTLE RUN 2
Gunther Braendel caused six strikeouts, while also chipping in three hits, to lead the way in Stafford’s 5-2 non-district win over Kettle Run.
Eliaj Lambros added two hits for the Indians.
|R
|H
|E
|Kettle Run
|000
|200
|0
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Stafford
|003
|110
|x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Decroo, Downey (3) and Jake Heenan. GUNTHER BRAENDEL, Tucker Sullivan (6), Michael Tolson (7) and Joe Tolson, Nate Henry (7).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7,
WOODBRIDGE 3
Nico Rodriguez tallied two hits and an RBI, while teammate Will Hamill added two RBIs and two SBs during the Wildcats’ victory in the ‘Let’s Play 2 Tournament,’ hosted at Woodbridge.
Mountain View will continue their participation in the tournament on Monday, taking on Rockbridge High School in a noon matchup.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|000
|110
|14
|—
|7
|9
|7
|Woodbridge
|001
|002
|00
|—
|3
|1
|3
SENECA GREGORY, Evan Hamill (6) and Cameron Murray. Ellerts, Hunter (7) and Hiett.