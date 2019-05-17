On the second attempt of a safety squeeze, Massaponax’s Brooke Vaillancourt layed down a perfect bunt to score Brenna Morefield for a 4-3 Commonwealth District softball win over visiting Mountain View on Friday night.
Jessica Underwood had a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Panthers (14-5, 9-3). Massaponax pitcher Payton Kilmer struck out seven, while Jesse Kantor had six strikeouts for the Wildcats.
Both teams will now turn their attention to the upcoming region tournament next week.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|012
|000
|00
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Massaponax
|000
|120
|01
|—
|4
|7
|3
JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin. PAYTON KILMER and Rachel Foster.
SOFTBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 6,
COLONIAL FORGE 4
Allison Carter hit two inside-the-park home runs to lead North Stafford to a Commonwealth District road win over Colonial Forge.
Kyleigh Richardson notched the win on the mound and also went 2-for-3 with a triple at the plate for North Stafford.
Amber Hunte had two hits and two stolen bases for the Eagles, who travel to Cosby in the first round of the Region 6B tournrament on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|100
|300
|2
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Colonial Forge
|000
|310
|0
|—
|4
|10
|0
KYLEIGH RICHARDSON and Hailey Kortman. KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese.
BOYS SOCCER
BROOKE POINT 3,
RIVERBEND 2 (OT)
Fernando Flores and Ryan Kenton each scored a goal, but Riverbend fell to Brooke Point in overtime of a Commonwealth District showdown.
Kenton and CK Sims had assists for the Bears, (5-10, 5-6), who travel to James River in the first round of the Region 6B tournament next week.
MASSAPONAX 2,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Goals scored by Gadsoni Abel and Godfrey Abel allowed the Massaponax Panthers to walk away with a shutout win over Mountain View and clinch second place in the Commonwealth District for the regular season.
Goalie Sam Herrin finished with seven saves for the Panthers.
GIRLS SOCCER
RIVERBEND 6,
BROOKE POINT 0
K.K. Butcher and Kenzie Burns both netted two goals to lead the Bears’ scoring output in a shutout Commonwealth District win.
Madison Bauserman and Aileen Garcia added one goal apice. Kaitlyn Riggleman, Lauren Peyton, Maddie Hummel and Bauserman all had one assist of their own.
Riverbend finishes the regular season at 8-5-3 overall and will open regional play next Thursday.
BASEBALL
BROOKE POINT 6,
RIVERBEND 2
Ryan Bellamy led the way, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Brooke Point Black–Hawks took down homestanding Riverbend in a Commonwealth District matchup.
Brooke Point teammates Josh Iannarelli and Adam Rogers collected two hits apiece.
Cade Fletcher had a hit and run for Riverbend.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|000
|222
|0
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Riverbend
|000
|000
|2
|—
|2
|2
|2
RYAN BELLAMY, Ryan Knee (7), Owen Bellamy (7) and Dillon Taylor. TYLER MANCHESTER, Seth Sherman (6) and Ryan Swanson.
GIRLS TENNIS
COLONIAL FORGE 5,
FRANKLIN COUNTY 4
Singles: Bethany Graham (FC) d. Caroline Bignell, 3-6, 2-6; McKinleigh Williams (FC) d. Corinne Wong, 6-2, 6-8, 2-6; Jayden Jamison (FC) d. Natally Bisco, 1-6; Issy Dashtizad (CF) d. Jocelyn Routt, 6-4, 6-4; Aunnika Stone (CF) d. Peyton Jones, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Ani Sibel (CF) d. Katie Rutrough, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Bignell/Wong (CF) d. Graham/Williams, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, (7-3); Jamison/Routt (FC) d. Bisco/Dashtizad, 1-6, 6-1, 4-6; Abby Dickenson/Sibel (CF) d. Jones/Rutrough, 6-0, 6-2.
Note: Region 6B quarterfinals.
MASSAPONAX 6,
BROOKE POINT 1
Singles: Alexa Brewster (Ma) d. Kaz Speracek, 10-0; Katherine Sullivan (Ma) d. Abby Tivin, 10-1; Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Gloria Johnson, 10-0; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Zhaleen Emerson, 10-2; Victoria Rios (BP) d. Anna Wei, 10-3; Miranda Parrish d. Grace Daley, 10-8.
Doubles: Brewster/Sullivan (Ma) d. Grace Nelson/Tivin, 10-0.
Next Match: Massaponax advances to the 5D regional semifinals, vs. TBA, on May 23.
STAFFORD 5,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4
Singles: Sara Selby (St) d. Casey Jackson, 10-6; Taylor Larned (MV) d. Sydney Selby, 10-2; Priya Singh (MV) d. Lauren Sisson, 10-3; Kate Sportsman (MV) d. Maria Wiss, 10-8; Kameryn Daniels (St) d. Maya Madore, 10-4; Junga Steves (St) d. Jordan Pearson, 10-3.
Doubles: Jackson/Larned (MV) d. Selby/Selby, 10-1; Sisson/Wiss (St) d. Sportsman/Madore, 10-2; Daniels/Steves (St) d. Singh/Calvert, 10-7.
Note: Region 5D quarterfinals.
HANOVER 5,
COURTLAND 0
Singles: Raine Wes (Ha) d. Lauren Michaud, 6-0, 6-0; Madison Moore (Ha) d. Rebecca Smith, 6-0, 6-1; George Temple (Ha) d. Angel Williams, 6-1, 6-1; Alexa Meyers (Ha) vs. Emma Flowers, 6-1, 4-1 (DNF); Nina Violi (Ha) d. Allison Lake, 6-0, 6-0; Kaylee Moore (Ha) d. Mac Watkins, 6-0, 6-0.
Note: Region 4B final.
Next Match: Courtland (14-5) will play at Jamestown (15-2) in the Class 4 state quarterfinals on May 31, at 2:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
COLONIAL FORGE 5,
THOMAS DALE 0
Singles: Will Russell (CF) d. Larry Davenport 6-1, 6-0; Gabe Gillespie (CF) d. Mike Nguyen 6-3, 6-2; Boone Orton (CF) d. Evan Moody 6-1, 6-0; Sam Bryan (CF) d. Avery Cummings 6-1, 6-3; Jake Porzeinski (CF) v. Noah Muldeen 6-2, 5-3, DNF; CJ Kilgore (CF) d. Adnan Mugbal 6-0,6-3.
Note: Region 6B quarterfinals.
BROOKE POINT 6,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3
Singles: Ben Tivin (BP) d. Mark Shelton, 10-6; Lucas West (MV) d. Xander Boit, 10-8; Nhue Everson (BP) d. Michael Shelton, 10-6; Michael Hatfield (BP) d. Cole McCommons, 10-1; Michael Foley (BP) d. Zane Ballister, 10-1; Dante Renteria (MV) d. Nick Hoang, 10-5.
Doubles: Tivin/Boit (BP) d. Shelton/West, 10-6; Shelton/McCommons (MV) d. Hatfield/ Washington, 10-5; Foley/Hoang (BP) d. Ballister/Renteria, 10-3.
Note: Region 6D quarterfinals.
MASSAPONAX 5,
STAFFORD 2
Singles: Connor Hyldahl (Ma) d. Luke Osleger, 2-0 (Retire); Donny Brewster (Ma) d. Eric Ngo, 10-0; Kaleb Dougherty (Ma) d. Nesta Fletcher, 10-4; Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Zach Allen, 10-0; Henry Melson (St) d. Jacob Lohman, 10-4; Henry Counsell (St) d. Harrison Gagnon, 10-6.
Doubles: Hyldahl/D. Brewster (Ma) d. Ngo/Allen, 10-1.
Next Match: Massaponax advances to the 5D region semifinals, vs. TBA, on May 23.